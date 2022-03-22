The network officially announced a second-season renewal for Julian Fellows’ new period drama just weeks into its debut run.

It’s hardly surprising: the drama has been a huge success, with the debut episode of the series, which aired in January, reported to be the network’s best Monday night debut in the ratings since the Emmy-winning Chernobyl.

“The first season of The Gilded Age is the beginning of an epic story that introduced a fascinating world full of intriguing characters,” Universal Television President Erin Underhill said in a statement.

“The scope of Julian’s vision is ambitious, and we’re thrilled to continue to explore the depths of this fascinating era with HBO.”

Set during the titular American Gilded Age of the late-1800s, the show follows Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), an aspiring writer who infiltrates her wealthy aunts’ clans of railway tycoons in New York City and swiftly becomes embroiled in a feud between old-vs-new ideologies.

With a star-studded cast including Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson and more, season 1 is set to wrap up on 21st March and fans will no doubt be clamouring for the next instalment from then on.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Gilded Age season 2.

Will the Gilded Age be back for season 2?

Denee Benton in The Gilded Age HBO

Viewers who were swept up by season 1’s fantastic backdrops and tense politics of 19th Century New York’s high society can breathe a sigh of relief – the Gilded Age is officially returning for a second season.

HBO broke the news in an Instagram post back in February 2022, shortly after Netflix dropped the trailer for rival historical drama Bridgerton season 2.

“Julian Fellowes and the entire Gilded Age family have thoroughly captivated us with their tale of late 19th century New York City extravagance,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP of programming at HBO, at the time.

She continued: “Along with our partners at Universal Television, we couldn't be prouder to embark on a season two journey with this extraordinarily talented team.”

The Gilded Age season 2 release date speculation

Christine Baranski in The Gilded Age HBO

While we do know The Gilded Age is returning for another season, sadly we don’t yet know when it will arrive.

Season 1 was 10 years in the making and originally meant to be developed with NBC, before HBO took over the reins.

"It was one of those things: survive and adapt," said executive producer David Crockett (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"We kept going," added Fellowes. "I'm really pleased we got it done and pleased with what we did."

However, with Fellowes having started work on the second season before it was officially renewed (read more on this below), fingers crossed fans won't have to wait quite as long for the next instalment.

Which cast members from the Gilded Age could return for season 2?

Audra McDonald in The Gilded Age HBO

With such a star-studded cast, it could be difficult to find a time for season 2 that would work for the entire cast's schedule.

However, we can certainly hope for returns for the following stars:

Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

Morgan Spector as George Russell

Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell

Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn

Simon Jones as Bannister

Harry Richardson as Larry Russel

Thomas Cocquerel as Tom Raikes

Jack Gilpin as Church

Cast member Baranksi, who plays dame Agnes van Rhijn in the series, said she’d be interested in returning before the show was renewed for a second season.

"We're all hoping that it goes on. If it doesn't, it's a hell of a wonderful 10 episodes. It ends in a kind of wonderful way and we'll see. But I could definitely, happily continue with this show and with these actors, and with this particular marvelous writer, Julian," she told Town & Country magazine.

She continued: "Unfortunately because of COVID and everything else, if The Gilded Age does start again, it's going to be parallel lines. I might be shooting two shows at once, but this is what you call a champagne problem."

The Gilded Age season 2 plot rumours

Harry Richardson in The Gilded Age HBO

While The Gilded Age season 2 plot is being kept firmly under wraps for now, we do know that the team behind The Gilded Age started thinking about what could come next for the show’s characters before season 2 was officially renewed.

"The truth is, we're always getting the second season ready long before we know whether it goes ahead or not," executive producer Gareth Neame told Radio Times. "Because, you know, the moment we know we're going ahead, we have to start—the cameras have to start rolling. So you sort of have to prepare."

"So we're already underway with ideas for the second season," he continued.

Director Salli Richardson-Whitfield added that "there are all sorts of ideas and dreams" for new storylines. Intriguing.

Is there a trailer for The Gilded Age season 2?

Hold your horses! Sadly, there isn't a trailer for the Gilded Age season 2 yet given that production on the show is yet to kick off.

But watch this space; we'll drop the trailer on this page as soon as it lands.