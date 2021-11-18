First look at Downton Abbey creator’s new series The Gilded Age

Sky has released first-look images of Julian Fellowes’ upcoming drama The Gilded Age.

The new HBO series, which arrives on Sky Atlantic in January, features an all-star cast including Carrie Coon, Taissa Farmiga, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski among other talent.

Created by Downton Abbey‘s Fellowes, The Gilded Age is set in 1882 during the American Gilded Age – a period of huge economic change in US history.

The series stars Louisa Jacobson in her television debut as Marian Brook, an aspiring writer moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City to live with her old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (The Good Fight’s Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Sex and the City‘s Cynthia Nixon).

Along with Peggy Scott (Hamilton’s Denée Benton), Louisa soon becomes involved in a social war between one of her aunts and her wealthy neighbours – ruthless railroad tycoon George (A Vigilante’s Morgan Spector) and his wife Bertha Russell (Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Carrie Coon).

“Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?” Sky teases.

The nine-part series was announced back in 2016, with the project originally believed to be a prequel to Downton Abbey that would air on NBC.

However, in 2019, Fellowes revealed to RadioTimes.com that the drama had moved to HBO and become “a slightly different thing”.

The show went into pre-production that year and while filming was expected to start in 2020, it eventually began in February 2021 in the US.

The Gilded Age arrives on Sky Atlantic and NOW on 25th January.