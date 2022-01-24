Created by Julian Fellowes, historical series The Gilded Age follows Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), a 19th century woman who moves to New York to live with her old money aunts after the death of her father.

If you've been missing Downton Abbey since the ITV show came to an end back in 2015, then you're in luck – Sky Atlantic is here with your next period drama obsession.

With the robber barons and railroad tycoons trying to break into high society, Marian finds herself stuck in a social war between her traditional aunts and their new money neighbours George (Morgan Spector) and Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon).

Starring the likes of Christine Baranski and And Just Like That's Cynthia Nixon, The Gilded Age features a stellar cast of huge names – but who are they?

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of The Gilded Age.

Christine Baranski plays Agnes van Rhijn

Who is Agnes van Rhijn? Agnes is a proud aristocrat who refuses to accept that the world is changing and doesn't want to get to know her new money neighbours. A wealthy widow who lives with her sister, Agnes reluctantly takes in her penniless niece.

Where have I seen Christine Baranski before? Baranski is an Emmy-winning actress who is best known for her roles in Cybill, The Good Wife and The Good Fight. She has also appeared in Chicago, Mamma Mia!, Into the Woods, The Big Bang Theory, Happy Family, The Birdcage and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Cynthia Nixon plays Ada Brook

Who is Ada Brook? Ada is Agnes' sister, who is forced to rely on her charity after never finding a husband herself. While she is not naturally confrontational, she is capable of standing up for what she believes in and is far more open to change than her sister.

Where have I seen Cynthia Nixon before? Cynthia Nixon is best known for playing Miranda Hobbes in HBO's Sex and the City – a role which won her an Emmy in 2004. She has since appeared in the show's subsequent films and spin-off And Just Like That, as well as Too Big to Fail, Ratched, A Quiet Passion, Alpha House and The Big C. She also ran for Governor of New York in 2018 as a challenger to Democratic candidate Andrew Cuomo.

Carrie Coon plays Bertha Russell

Who is Bertha Russell? Bertha is the ambitious wife of railroad tycoon George Russell. She is determined to establish herself and her family in high society but becomes frustrated by her neighbours' snobbish attitudes to her new money fortune.

Where have I seen Corrie Coon before? Carrie Coon is best known for playing Nora Durst in The Leftovers and for her roles in FX's Fargo, The Sinner, Widows, Gone Girl, The Post and Avengers: Infinity War, in which she played Proxima Midnight. She recently starred in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Nest and is set to appear in upcoming film Boston Strangler.

Morgan Spector plays George Russell

Who is George Russell? George Russell is a ruthless robber baron who isn't afraid to get involved in shady business. While a conscientious husband and family man, George is completely different when it comes to his professional life.

Where have I seen Morgan Spector before? Morgan Spector has appeared in Allegiance, The Drop, A Vigilante, The Plot Against America, The Mist and Pearson but he's best known for playing Dante Allen on Homeland.

Denée Benton plays Peggy Scott

Who is Peggy Scott? Peggy is an aspiring writer who after coming to Louisa's rescue at the train station, takes a job as Agnes' secretary. Staying in New York to avoid her parents, Peggy struggles with her father's expectations for her.

Where have I seen Denée Benton before? Denée Benton is a Tony-nominated actress who played the role of Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway and is best known for starring in the musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. She has also appeared in unREAL, 25 and Our Friend.

Louisa Jacobson plays Marian Brook

Who is Marian? Marian is a young woman who finds herself penniless after her father's death and is taken in by her old money aunts in New York.

Where have I seen Louisa Jacobson before? The Gilded Age marks Jacobson's first TV role. Jacobson, who is the daughter of Meryl Streep, previously appeared in a production of Romeo and Juliet at The Old Globe.

Taissa Farmiga plays Gladys Russell

Who is Gladys Russell? Gladys is the under-confidant daughter of George and Bertha Russell.

Where have I seen Taissa Farmiga before? Taissa Farmiga is best known for appearing in American Horror Story, The Bling Ring, Mindscape, The Final Girls, Rules Don't Apply, The Nun, The Mule and The Long Dumb Road.

Blake Ritson plays Oscar van Rhijn

Who is Oscar? Oscar is the quick-witted son of Agnes who isn't afraid to bend the rules of high society.

Where have I seen Blake Ritson before? Ritson has previously appeared in A Touch of Frost, Mansfield Park, Emma, Upstairs Downstairs, Da Vinci's Demons, Krypton and Endeavour.

Simon Jones plays Bannister

Who is Bannister? Bannister is the van Rhijn family's butler.

Where have I seen Simon Jones before? Jones is best known for starring as Arthur Dent in The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and for roles in Miracle on 34th Street, Brideshead Revisited, Downton Abbey, Monty Python's The Meaning of Life and Spectropia.

Harry Richardson plays Larry Russell

Who is Larry Russell? Larry is the bachelor son of Bertha and George Russell, who takes a fancy to Marian.

Where have I seen Harry Richardson before? Australian actor Harry Richardson is best known for his roles in Poldark, Doctor Thorne, Death in Paradise and Dunkirk.

Audra McDonald plays Dorothy Scott

Who is Dorothy Scott? Dorothy is Peggy's mother, who urges her to return home and make amends with her father.

Where have I seen Audra McDonald before? Audra McDonald is a Tony Award-winning singer and actress who has appeared in musicals such as Carousel, Ragtime, Porgy and Bess and Sweeney Todd. She has also appeared in films such as Beauty and the Beast, It Runs in the Family, Respect as well as shows like The Good Fight, BoJack Horseman, Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice.

Thomas Cocquerel plays Tom Raikes

Who is Tom Raikes? Tom Raikes is a sensible lawyer who becomes smitten with Marian.

Where have I seen Thomas Cocquerel before? Thomas Cocquerel is an Australian actor who has appeared in Billionaire Boys Club, Celeste, Table 19, Otherlife and The 100.

The Gilded Age arrives on Sky Atlantic and NOW on 25th January. You can find out more about how to sign up for Sky here, while a Now Entertainment Pass costs £9.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial available for all first-time subscribers.

