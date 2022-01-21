The screenwriter, who is best known for creating the Emmy-winning Downton, has now penned a historical drama set in 1880s New York, following penniless woman Marian (Louisa Jacobson) as she moves in with her old money aunts and witnesses the rivalry between them and their new money neighbours.

Julian Fellowes has spoken about the way his upcoming period drama The Gilded Age differs to his ITV series Downton Abbey , stating that their dynamics are "more or less opposite".

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of The Gilded Age's release, Fellowes said that the new series focused on the rise of America's economy, whereas Downton Abbey revolved around the redundancy of the English aristocratic classes.

"The dynamic of Downton Abbey and the dynamic of the Gilded Age is more or less opposite," he explained. "Downton Abbey – they are in decline, they're having to deal with being less important. They're having to deal with having to worry about money, all of this stuff.

"This is the opposite," he continued. "This is the beginning of a new birth of America. And this is doing it the American way, and not modelling yourself on old European aristocracy so the head of the knackers' yard, you know, you're reinventing it. And so it had the kind of energy that I found very appealing."

He added: "I always like dealing with periods of change, because I think change puts pressure on pretty well. All your characters, they're all having to deal with the fact that the way they got used to things, that's no longer the case – things have changed."

The HBO series features an all-star cast including Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector and Blake Ritson, with Fellowes writing the drama alongside Will & Grace writer Sonja Warfield.