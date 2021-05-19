The Time Traveler’s Wife release date: Cast, trailer and latest news on the Steven Moffat TV adaptation

If there’s one man who can probably be trusted to write a TV show involving time travel, then it’s Steven Moffat – and the former Doctor Who showrunner is once again set to travel through time (but not space) with a new adaptation of popular novel The Time Traveler’s Wife.

The book, which was written by Audrey Niffenegger, tells the story of a couple whose marriage is complicated by time travel, and was previously adapted into a hit 2009 film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana.

This time around Downton Abbey and Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie and Sanditon‘s Theo James are taking on the lead roles, while a few other cast members have also been announced.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Time Traveler’s Wife TV series, including all the latest news on a release date and casting updates.

The Time Traveler’s Wife release date

We’re still a while away from having an official release date just yet – but production on the series got underway in May 2021.

We do know that the show will air on HBO across six episodes, meaning it’s highly likely the show will air on Sky and NOW in the UK.

The Time Traveler’s Wife cast

The two leads were announced in February 2021, with Downton Abbey and Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie set to play Clare and Sanditon’s Theo James taking on the role of Henry.

In late April, Deadline reported that two further roles had been cast – Utopia’s Desmond Borges will play Gomez, Clare’s close friend who has a secret crush on her, while Runner Runner star Natasha Lopez will portray Charisse, Clare’s neurotic roommate and closest confidant and Gomez’ girlfriend.

Behind the camera, directorial duties on all six episodes are taken on by David Nutter – whose extensive list of TV credits includes episodes of Band of Brothers, The Sopranos and several episodes of Game of Thrones.

The Time Traveler’s Wife trailer

With production having only started in May, a trailer will likely still be some way off – but we’ll add one here as soon as it debuts.

The Time Traveler’s Wide plot

The book tells the love story of a couple name Clare and Henry, whose budding romance is hampered by time travel – with Henry having a rare disease that frequently sees him uncontrollably being sent forwards and backwards in time.

Throughout the story, Clare ends up meeting various versions of Henry from different points in his own timeline, including when he’s an adult and she’s a child, as they struggle to make their relationship work.

Despite the obvious time travel connection, Moffat told RadioTimes.com in 2020 that that is where the similarities with Doctor Who end.

“Time travel is kind of [the only connection],” he told us at the Radio Times Covers Party. “It’s actually very very different.

“Although I happily riffed on the Time Traveler’s Wife a couple of times in Doctor Who with Girl in the Fireplace and River Song, actually time travel is a problem to the characters in Time Traveler’s Wife. They don’t want to be in that film. They want to be in when Harry Met Sally.”

He added, “It’s a love story about ordinary people trying to live decent lives, complicated by the really annoying intrusion of time travel.

“It’s a very very different kind of show. They wish they weren’t in sci-fi, that’s the difference. Doctor Who loves being in sci-fi.”

Speaking as the show went in to production in May 2021, Moffat said, “This is a story of loss but it’s not a tragedy. It’s about a time traveler but it’s not science fiction.

“Despite Clare and Henry’s time scrambled relationship, this is the tale of a grand, ordinary love – but not necessarily in that order.

“This is a dream project for me. I have always loved Audrey Niffenegger’s extraordinary, moving novel and it has inspired me many times, so to be adapting it for television is the thrill of a lifetime.”

You can buy Audrey Niffenegger’s original The Time Traveler’s Wife in paperback, on Kindle or in Audiobook form from Amazon here.

