Variety has confirmed that the HBO series, which aired on Sky Atlantic and NOW for those of us in the UK, has been cancelled after just one outing.

If you were hoping for season 2 of The Time Traveler's Wife , we regret to inform you that your wish has not been granted.

"Though HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of The Time Traveler's Wife, it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter," said an HBO spokesperson.

"We are so grateful for their passion, hard work and care for adapting this beloved book. We also thank Theo [James] and Rose [Leslie], and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences."

The six-episode series only explores part of the source material on which it's based, which means that those who stuck around to the end will be bitterly disappointed that this iteration of Clare and Henry's story will not get a conclusive ending.

Moffat previously told RadioTimes.com that he was writing the second season "in optimism".

Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire & Theo James as Henry DeTamble HBO

But while it's undoubtedly a blow for its stars and creators, they are all busy working on other projects, with James set to appear in season 2 of The White Lotus. And with BBC's Vigil renewed for a second chapter, there's a strong chance Leslie will have her hands full with that, unless the show brings an entirely new cast onboard.

As for Moffat, he's working on a new drama titled Jekyll, starring plenty of favourites including James Nesbitt, Meera Syal and Paterson Joseph.

The Time Traveler's Wife season 1 is available to stream on Sky TV and NOW.

