The new series is set to see a host of the original cast members return and will continue the original franchise's storyline. It is also set to blend serialised elements into the series' format.

Just two years after hit police procedural series Criminal Minds came to an end after 15 years on screen, the FBI's Behavioural Analysis Unit are back for a new reboot – Criminal Minds: Evolution.

However, if you live in the UK, just where can you find the new series and when will it be available to stream?

Read on for everything you need to know about when Criminal Minds: Evolution is being released in the UK and how you can watch it.

Where will Criminal Minds: Evolution stream in the UK?

Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez and A.J. Cook as Jennifer 'JJ' Jareau in Criminal Minds: Evolution Monty Brinton/Paramount+

In the US, Criminal Minds: Evolution will be airing on Paramount Plus, but it's been confirmed that in the UK it will stream exclusively on Disney Plus.

This means the reboot will be joining the original series, all fifteen seasons of which are already currently available on Disney Plus.

When will the episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution air?

Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez and Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia in Criminal Minds: Evolution Paramount+

The first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution's 10-episode season will be available on Disney Plus in the UK from Friday 25th November, with new episodes then dropping weekly.

The series' mid-season finale will drop on Friday 16th December, before a brief gap. Episodes will then start dropping once more from Friday 13th January 2023, with the season finale streaming from Friday 10th February.

You can find the full release schedule for Criminal Minds: Evolution in the UK right here:

Episode 1 - 25th November 2022

Episode 2 - 25th November 2022

Episode 3 - 2nd December 2022

Episode 4 - 9th December 2022

Episode 5 - 16th December 2022

Episode 6 - 13th January 2023

Episode 7 - 20th January 2023

Episode 8 - 27th January 2023

Episode 9 - 3rd February 2023

Episode 10 - 10th February 2023

What is Criminal Minds: Evolution about?

Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis in Criminal Minds: Evolution Michael Yarish/Paramount+

The official synopsis for Criminal Minds: Evolution says that it sees "the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers".

The synopsis continues: "As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time."

Criminal Minds: Evolution cast - who is returning for the reboot?

Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, A.J. Cook as Jennifer 'JJ' Jareau, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi in Criminal Minds: Evolution Michael Yarish /Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution sees a number of the original show's cast returning, including Joe Mantegna, AJ Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster. It will also see Midnight Mass' Zach Gilford join the cast as Elias Voit, in a recurring season-long arc.

Here's a full list of the cast announced to be appearing in Criminal Minds: Evolution so far:

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi

AJ Cook as Jennifer "JJ" Jareau

Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia

Aisha Tyler as Tara Lewis

Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez

Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss

Zach Gilford as Elias Voit

Criminal Minds: Evolution trailer?

A sneak-peek has now been released for Criminal Minds: Evolution which you can watch below right now.

Criminal Minds: Evolution will stream on Disney Plus in the UK from Friday 25th November. Meanwhile, all 15 seasons of Criminal Minds are available to stream on the platform now – sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage and visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.