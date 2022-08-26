Disney Plus announces 'Wagatha Christie' doc, Keanu Reeves F1 series

The first docu-series, currently titled Wagatha Christie, will be made up of three parts and will tell "the jaw-dropping story that has gripped a nation", through "exclusive access to the woman at the heart of it all, Coleen Rooney." Rooney recently won the libel case fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy levelled against her for a viral Instagram post in which Rooney revealed Vardy's accounts had been selling stories about her to the press.

Disney Plus has announced a raft of new original unscripted series, including a documentary focused on the so-called Wagatha Christie saga and another fronted by Keanu Reeves and focusing on Formula 1.

The Disney Plus series will also feature "interviews with family, friends and key players involved in the resulting trial" alongside Rooney's own testimony.

As well as the case itself, the series will "explore how Coleen has had her life played out in public for the last 20 years" telling her story as a "working-class teenager turned confident mother of four and businesswoman".

Meanwhile the second series for Disney Plus, currently titled Brawn; The One Pound Formula 1 Team, will be a four-part documentary narrated by Reeves, who will also conduct the show's interviews.

Keanu Reeves Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

It will tell "the remarkable story of the British Formula 1 team that cost just £1", when "an understaffed, underfinanced and independent team won the World Championship" in 2009. The series will include contributions from Jenson Button and Ross Brawn.

The story will have "exclusive access to the F1 archives" including unseen footage and interviews from those who were on the ground when the team won.

Reeves said of his involvement with the series: "I am honoured to be a part of telling the incredible story of Brawn GP and their remarkable F1 Championship Season in 2009 with those who lived it in this four-part documentary series. It has been great to have the support of Disney Plus and producing partnership with North One to bring this story to life."

The two series were both announced at the Edinburgh TV Festival 2022, with release dates yet to be confirmed. The Wagatha Christie series follows the commission of a two-part Channel 4 drama focussed on the media saga.

