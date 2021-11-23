Keanu Reeves wants a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Could the Marvel Cinematic Universe have its next big star on its hands in Keanu Reeves?

The Speed star is due to be seen as the character Neo/Thomas A. Anderson once again as he reprises the role for The Matrix Resurrections this December.

However, the actor has his eye on another successful movie series.

Speaking in an interview with Esquire in response to questioning about rumours of him joining the franchise, Keanu revealed he would be very keen on being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Keanu commented: “Isn’t it bigger than a universe? It’s almost like a multiverse… It’s a Marvel-verse. It would be an honour.

“There’s some really amazing directors, and visionaries, and they’re doing something no one’s ever really done.

“It’s special in that sense in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it’d be cool to be a part of that.”

Naturally, fans will no doubt be speculating which role Keanu Reeves would best fit, but we shall leave that to the fans.

In the meantime, you can check out how to watch all of the existing Marvel Cinematic Universe films in order.

Until then, we will see him next in the next outing of the Matrix film series.

Set 20 years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions, Thomas A. Anderson lives a normal existence in the Matrix but is prescribed blue pills by his therapist (Neil Patrick Harris).

Anderson is also reunited with Trinity (Carrie-Ann Moss) but neither appear to recognise each other despite their love story in the first three films.

Once again, a meeting with Morpheus (now played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) will change everything.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Describing the film on The One Show last year, Reeves revealed that Resurrections is “a beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring.”

He also added: “It’s another version of a kind of call to wake up and it has some great action…all will be revealed.”

Also starring in the film is Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Eréndira Ibarra, and Jada Pinkett Smith reprising her role as Niobe from the original trilogy.

French actor Lambert Wilson also reprises his role as the program known as The Merovingian.

The Matrix Resurrections will be released in UK cinemas on December 22, 2021.

