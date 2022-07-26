Coleen Rooney v Rebekah Vardy drama commissioned by Channel 4

The broadcaster has announced that it has commissioned a "dramatic reconstruction" of the Rebekah Vardy v Coleen Rooney court case that began in May of this year.

The Instagram drama between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney gave us one of the most entertaining stories of 2019 with the phrase, 'It's...Rebekah Vardy's account' underlining a huge plot twist in what became known as the Wagatha Christie saga – and now the subsequent libel trial is getting the drama treatment thanks to Channel 4.

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama, which will be a two-part drama-documentary, will bring the story to life with real court transcripts featuring analysis from the media.

Rebekah Vardy during the libel trial earlier this year. Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Dancing on Ice's Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney along with their husbands Jamie Vardy and Wayne Rooney will be played by actors – however, Channel 4 is yet to announce the cast.

Oonagh Kearney, who will direct the project, described the trial as having "utterly captivated the public with its daily feed of entertaining exchanges and jaw-dropping reveals" when it took place earlier this year.

"But behind this, is a story of two women under constant public scrutiny, fighting for their reputations," she added. "It's a privilege to work with Channel 4, writer Chris Atkins and the fantastic Chalkboard team to peel back the layers of this story and reveal the beating hearts within."

Atkins is best known for directing documentaries such as Taking Liberties, Starstruckers and UKIP: The First 100 Days, as well as for his book A Bit of a Stretch – the diaries he kept whilst serving time in HM Prison Wandsworth for tax fraud.

Rebekah Vardy sued Coleen Rooney for libel back in June 2020 after Rooney alleged that Vardy's Instagram account had been the only one capable of leaking fake stories from Rooney's private Instagram Story to the press. Vardy strongly denied leaking fake stories to the media.

The High Court case took place in May and lasted nine days, with a judgement yet to be delivered.

