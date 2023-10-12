The scene in question comes at the end of the second episode, when Prospero 'Perry' Usher is hosting an exclusive party at a condemned Fortunato testing facility, unbeknownst to the rest of his family other than his sister-in-law Morrie, who he's invited along.

Wanting to have a moment where the sprinklers go off, Perry attaches them to tanks from the roof which he believes to contain filtered water. However, as he and the rest of the guests instantly discover, the tanks actually contain a highly acidic, corrosive liquid - medical waste from his father's company.

The moment the sprinklers are switched on and the liquid touches their skin the party guests begin screaming in pain, as their skin is melted away and they are horrifically killed.

With fans now making their way through the series and experiencing that scene, it's fair to say its going to be sticking in their minds for a while.

One fan said that they would "go as far to say that last scene tops any scene mike flanagan has ever created", calling it "horror GOLD".

Another added: "It's going to take me a minute to recover from the end of episode 2...Holy f*** that was disturbing. #TheFallOfTheHouseOfUsher"

One fan posted a picture of Carla Gugino's mysterious character Verna from the scene in question, and wrote: "just experienced this scene… oh mother".

Another simply said: "The ending of episode 2... oh my God #TheFallOfTheHouseOfUsher"

Perhaps fans shouldn't have been surprised by the gruesome ending - one viewer who got to see it early already warned that it "will be burned into my mind forever".

The series is loosely based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe and follows Roderick Usher, a billionaire CEO and the head of the Usher family whose children all start dying in mysterious and gruesome circumstances.

Based on the scene in episode 2, gruesome is the operative word.

