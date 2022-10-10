Mike Flanagan's Netflix output continues to grow, with his adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's The Fall of the House of Usher set to land on the streamer in 2023.

With its predecessors quickly achieving horror hit status, The Fall of the House of Usher has plenty to live up to - but its notable cast, including many previous Flanagan collaborators and Flanaverse newcomer Mark Hamill, and mysterious premise certainly sound promising.

Want to know more? Here's everything we need to know The Fall of the House of Usher.

The Fall of the House of Usher Netflix release date speculation

Netflix has yet to confirm a release date for the series, but Flanagan revealed filming had wrapped in July 2022 in a Twitter thread thanking the cast and crew. Series producer Trevor Macy also told Collider the series would air "next year, but [Netflix] haven’t made a decision. It could either be spring or they could hold it back for spooky season."

Based on Macy's comments, we'd expect the series to air at the very earliest in spring 2023.

The Fall of the House of Usher cast

Rahul Kohli plays Owen in The Haunting of Bly Manor. Netflix

Flanagan's latest project features a stellar cast, made up of both cast members from Flanagan's previous Netflix series and new faces, though not much is known about their roles.

The Edgar Allan Poe short story on which the series is based features three main characters – the unnamed narrator, who visits his old friend Roderick Usher in his seemingly haunted mansion, and Roderick's sister Madeline.

We do know that Bruce Greenwood (The People v. O J Simpson: American Crime Story) will play Roderick Usher, a role he took over from Frank Langella earlier this year, and Major Crimes' Mary McDonnell will play his sister. Doctor Sleep's Carl Lumbly will play C Auguste Dupin, an investigator who does not appear in the Edgar Allan Poe story but who was created by Poe and who does appear in several of his other works.

We also know that Star Wars' Mark Hamill is set to play "a character surprisingly at home in the shadows," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, T'Nia Miller, Michael Trucco, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas and Annabeth Gish are all also set to appear, following roles in previous Flanagan projects.

More like this

The Fall of the House of Usher plot

The series is based on Edgar Allan Poe's short story of the same name. In the tale, the unnamed narrator visits his childhood friend, Roderick Usher, in his great mansion after receiving a letter from Usher in which he describes he is gravely ill and requires the narrator's company.

Of course, the visit turns increasingly creepy, as does the mansion and its inhabitants, which include Roderick's sister Madeline who is also mysteriously ill. It culminates with a live burial, the narrator fleeing and the house almost splitting in half.

It's unclear at this stage which elements the Flanagan series will incorporate, though the addition of so many actors suggests we could see beyond the Usher estate. As detailed above, Poe's Sherlock pre-cursor C Auguste Dupin will feature, despite not actually appearing in the short story in the first place.

Is there a trailer for The Fall of the House of Usher?

Not yet, but we'll update this page as soon as it lands.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.