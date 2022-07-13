Despite debuting to critical acclaim last September, the supernatural series was not honoured in the recent announcement of the Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, leading to an outcry from fans.

Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan has tweeted his appreciation to fans for their support after the Netflix horror failed to receive any Emmy nominations this year.

Mike Flanagan, who created and directed the show, took to Twitter to thank viewers, writing: "Really, really appreciate our Midnight Mass fans today."

"It's been really cool to see you guys rally, and it means a lot," he added. "Thank you for the messages and tweets, you guys are the best."

Various fans shared their "disappointment" with the Emmys' failure to recognise Midnight Mass and its lead actor Hamish Linklater, who played a charming young priest whose arrival in the isolated town of Crockett Island is followed by a number of mysterious events that divide the community.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "There isn't a more deserving Emmy nomination in the last year than Hamish Linklater in Midnight Mass and I'm disappointed he didn't get it," while another said that the show "deserves all the awards".

Other fans praised Midnight Mass's cast, writing and cinematography, with one viewer telling Flanagan: "You're all winners to us."

The 2022 Emmy nominations were announced yesterday with Succession leading the pack with 25 nominations, followed by Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso and HBO drama The White Lotus.

