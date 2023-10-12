Given the nature of the series, being set in wealthy high society, the eight episodes feature a number of grand houses, flats, offices and other locations. But where is the show set and where was it filmed?

Read on for everything you need to know about the locations used for The Fall of the House of Usher.

Where is The Fall of the House of Usher set?

Aya Furukawa as Tina, Kate Siegel as Camille L'Espanaye and Igby Rigney as Toby in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix

It's not completely confirmed where The Fall of the House of Usher is set, but we know that it is certainly in the US. Large parts of the series appear as though they are set in New York City, with police badges seeming to suggest as much.

However, where Roderick and Madeline's childhood home is based is less certain. It could be further out in New York state, or in a different state altogether.

Where was The Fall of the House of Usher filmed?

Kyliegh Curran as Lenore Usher and Henry Thomas as Frederick Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher Eike Schroter/Netflix

While The Fall of the House of Usher is set in the US, it was actually filmed, like many other Mike Flanagan projects, in Canada.

Filming started on 31st January 2022, and took place both in Vancouver and also at Bridge Studios.

The Canadian studios have previously been used for filming series including Flanagan's Midnight Mass, Apple TV+ film Swan Song and Paramount+ series Yellowjackets.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Filming wrapped on 9th July 2022, with Flanagan posting on Twitter, which has recently been rebranded as X: "A few minutes ago we wrapped production on THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER, closing a huge chapter of my life.

"I've worked in Vancouver almost nonstop since BLY MANOR in 2019. We made 4 series in 3 years, only taking a short break for the COVID lockdown in early 2020."

Of filming in Vancouver, Arthur Pym star Mark Hamill said: "I've been coming to Hollywood North, which is how we refer to Vancouver in Los Angeles, I don't know since the eighties? I love this city. The people are so great. You immediately feel like you're at home."

More like this

The Fall of the House of Usher will stream on Netflix from Thursday 12th October 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.