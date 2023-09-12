Those who have followed his work will notice several repeat collaborators in this latest effort, which chronicles the grim fates of the titular family, who built their enormous wealth in the ruthless pharmaceutical industry.

Inspired by the works of Edgar Allen Poe, the Ushers' comeuppance begins with the arrival of a mysterious stranger named Verna (played by Carla Gugino), who is based on The Raven in the famous poem of the same name.

A dark and intriguing trailer lays out the premise, shows off a star-studded cast and teases some gory set pieces to come. You don't want to miss it – check it out now:

“It’s bats**t crazy in the best possible way,” Gugino told Netflix prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike (via TUDUM). “It has quite a lot of very dark humour, but also really touches the soul.

“There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that. You could say she’s the executor of fate or the executor of karma."

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The series lands on Netflix as a bingeable box set on Thursday 12th October 2023.

The Fall of the House of Usher cast also includes Bruce Greenwood and Mary McDonnell as company founders Roderick and Madeline, plus Carl Lumbly (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), T'Nia Miller (The Peripheral), Rahul Kohli (iZombie) and Mark Hamill (Star Wars).

The Fall of the House of Usher is coming to Netflix on Thursday 12th October 2023. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.