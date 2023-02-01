With bombshell Samie Elishi causing quite the stir since her arrival earlier this week, the boys' heads are turning and the girls aren't happy about it.

Last night's episode of Love Island was particularly dramatic after Monday's events , with firepit showdowns, explosive arguments and several couples reaching breaking point.

Meanwhile, Olivia Hawkins confronted Tom Clare over his kiss with Ellie Spence and it wasn't long until Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown piled in as well, causing Tom to storm off.

With it all kicking off in the South African villa, watch our latest recap video to catch up on everything you missed last night – and check out RadioTimes.com's brand new companion show, The Love Island Lowdown, for all the latest gossip, behind-the-scenes theories and Week 3 predictions.

Yesterday's episode began with Tanya Manhenga and Zara running off to find Olivia after learning about Tom and Ellie's kiss and spilling the beans. Olivia was not best pleased and quickly confronted Tom, telling him that he's "playing a game" in the villa.

Meanwhile, Will Young and Jessie Wynter were sent on a candlelit date, after which the farmer admitted that he was "falling" for the Australian bombshell.

Back in the villa, two couples hit the rocks, the first being Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall after the financial advisor brazenly revealed that he would be getting to know Samie, despite telling Lana that he wanted to focus on her. With history repeating itself after Tanyel Revan and Ellie, Lana became upset, saying that it won't be the same between her and Ron after.

There was also trouble in paradise for Tanyel and Kai Fagan after the latter apologised for pulling Samie for a chat in front of Tanyel. She wasn't satisfied with the apology and the chat didn't end well – could this be the end of Kanyel?

If all that drama wasn't enough, Zara also decided to confront Tom, telling him that he's a game-player and that she hopes his parents are proud of him, causing him to storm off in a very dramatic fashion. After all that, even Aaron Waters weighed in to defend him, starting a spat between him and Tanyel. Can't everyone just get along!

The next day, the islanders celebrated Tanya's birthday – however, the celebration was cut short when a text announced a surprise re-coupling which will end in one girl leaving the villa. Who will it be?

