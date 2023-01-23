With one dumping already out of the way (unfortunately for David Salako ), the remaining islanders haven't wasted any time in cracking on with one another - and with Australian bombshells Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters making their arrival in yesterday's episodes, the stakes are even higher.

We're now into Week 2 of Love Island 2023, and while the winter season got off to a slow start, it's finally kicking off in the South African villa .

If you missed episode 7, then we've got you covered – catch up on the main highlights in our recap video above.

Will and Jessie on winter Love Island 2023. ©ITV Plc

The episode picked up with the contestants after Friday's tense re-coupling, with Shaq Muhammad telling Tanya Mahenga that he was pleased she picked him over David and could see their relationship going the distance, despite having only met a week ago.

Meanwhile, Lana Jenkins still wasn't pleased with Tanyel Revan after she picked Ron Hall in the re-coupling, and while Ron was happy to tell Lana that he was still focused on her, he did admit that he had a connection with Tanyel as well.

Elsewhere in the villa, Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown shared a smooch with Tom Clare after their coupling became official. She then went to hash things out with Olivia Hawkins, who didn't waste any time in accusing the model of being "fake". Ouch.

The next day, Zara fully dished to the girls about her steamy night in bed with Tom – much to the apparent annoyance of Olivia. Of course, they weren't the only love triangle of the night, with Kai Fagan revealing that he was jealous of Ron sharing a bed with Tanyel, despite being coupled up with Anna-May Robey. This villa is descending into pure chaos.

Just to add more excitement into the mix, Love Island Australia stars Jessie and Aaron made their debut on the UK show and Jessie set about getting to know Will Young, who was coached by Kai and Lana ahead of his conversation with the influencer.

He may have competition, however, with Ron telling the Beach Hut that he also had his eye on Jessie – as if he didn't have enough options already in the villa.

While yesterday's episode was fairly dramatic, it's about to heat up even more in the villa with Olivia and Zara going to war over Tom, as teased in the episode's first-look clip.

