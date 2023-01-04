Plenty of retailers across the UK, such as John Lewis, Currys, and Amazon, are offering huge deals on a range of items, on everything from tech and electricals to homeware. But how can you spot a good deal?

The best thing about January, besides the Christmas leftovers, is the January sales. It’s the best time to bag a bargain on something you really want but perhaps didn’t get for Christmas (thanks, Santa!).

Here at RadioTimes.com, we know a thing or two about snapping up a deal. Our extensive Black Friday and Cyber Monday live blogs, which you might’ve seen before Christmas, detail the biggest and best discounts around, as does our Prime Day blog during Amazon's eponymous sale.

Plus, as we follow the latest tech releases throughout the year, we’re well aware of what qualifies as a good saving on items. For example, the Nintendo Switch OLED deal which gave you a free Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit or The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD game with your purchase was a fantastic offer, as the games had RRPs of £99.99 and £49.99 respectively.

So, where did January sales originate? Although it was once a month dedicated to clearance sales, January now includes discounts on winter items, as well as offers on products which have been popular all year round. Many people head to the shops, either online or in real life, to redeem gift cards they received over Christmas or to spend the pennies Santa kindly put in their stocking.

Although many people think the festive shopping season starts after America’s Thanksgiving and ends with Christmas, with the likes of Black Friday and Cyber Monday taking place during this time, the January sales are a key part of the Christmas season - and a way to continue the holiday cheer!

So without further ado, here are the best January deals in the UK to get your 2023 off to a cracking start.

Which UK shops and retailers have January sales this year?

Below is a list of just some of the UK retailers which are offering deals and discounts throughout January.

Amazon — get up to 62 per cent off oral care and up to 23 per cent off Samsung tablets

Argos — bag a huge saving on tech items, such as the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Sonos Arc Smart Sound Bar

Boots — Boots has half price savings on electricals, skincare, vitamins, plus more

British Airways — the British Airways worldwide sale has savings on flights to Caribbean, Mexico, and more

Buyagift — get up to 80 per cent off experience days

Currys — save £100 on the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Currys

easyJet — get up to £300 off your holiday

John Lewis — whether you're after deals on electricals, homeware, sport and leisure, or tech, John Lewis has you covered

LEGO — the UK store has plenty of seasonal sales to help you beat the January blues, including discounts on Marvel sets

Red Letter Days — Red Letter Days has savings on experiences which help you celebrate Veganuary in style, like afternoon teas and tasting menus

Selfridges — bag up to 70 per cent off at Selfridges

Virgin Experience Days — enjoy special offers on days out and short breaks

Best deals in the UK January sales 2023

Google Pixel 7 Pro | £849 £749 (save £100 or 12%)

Argos

If the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales didn’t quite have what you were looking for when it came to phones, the January sales are here to make your dreams come true.

Save £100 on the Google Pixel 7 Pro in Argos’s January sale. The Google Pixel 7 Pro has an impressive 72-hour battery life and features the best Pixel camera to date, as it includes a telephoto lens and professional features such as Macro Focus.

This smartphone available at Argos is SIM-free, and has 5G network capability.

Buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro at Argos | £849 £749 (save £100 or 12%)

Vegan Afternoon Tea with a Kombucha-Based Cocktail for Two at The Dixon | £70 £59 (save £11 or 16%)

Red Letter Days

Are you determined to do Veganuary this year? With an ever-expanding range of vegan restaurants and experiences, being vegan doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the things you enjoy - and this experience day from Red Letter Days is proof of that.

Located at The Dixon at Tower Bridge, this vegan afternoon tea with a Kombucha-based cocktail is the perfect opportunity to catch up with a loved one after the hustle and bustle of Christmas. Plus, the cocktail, a tea rich in antioxidants, is excellent for a detox — much needed after a season drinking Baileys!

Buy Vegan Afternoon Tea with a Kombucha-Based Cocktail for Two at The Dixon at Red Letter Days | £70 £59 (save £11 or 16%)

For more exciting things to do in London, check out the top London experience gifts, best West End shows and top London walking tours.

Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar | £729 £399 (save £330 or 45%)

John Lewis

The Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar has a huge, almost half price, saving at John Lewis right now. With an always-on display, large screen and comfortable fit, this smartwatch helps you get the most out of your fitness and leisure time. Plus, it has GPS and heart rate monitoring, just to name a couple of features.

Buy Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar at John Lewis | £729 £399 (save £330 or 45%)

Sonos Arc Smart Sound Bar | £999 £899 (save £100 or 10%)

Argos

Argos truly is treating us with the sales this month: save £100 on the Sonos Arc Smart Sound Bar with this deal from the UK store. Sonos is an industry leader when it comes to all things audio, and this sound bar is no different.

Buy Sonos Arc Smart Sound Bar at Argos | £999 £899 (save £100 or 10%)

Meet the Meerkats experience | £98 £49.99 (save £48.01 or 49%)

Buyagift

Buyagift is currently offering up to 80 per cent off experiences, such as this Meet the Meerkats activity.

In this family-friendly day, you can get up close to a meerkat and learn all about them from knowledgeable staff.

Buy Meet the Meerkats experience at Buyagift | £98 £49.99 (save £48.01 or 49%)

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £379 £279 (save £100 or 26%)

Still finding remnants of tinsel and wrapping paper long after Christmas is over? You need a new vacuum cleaner, and this one from Dyson has a whopping £100 off.

The cordless vacuum cleaner comes with three accessories to clean various parts of your home, from carpets to wooden floors, and has 40-minutes of battery life - so you’re unlikely to run out of juice mid-clean.

Buy Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Currys | £379 £279 (save £100 or 26%)

Black Panther LEGO | £299 £239 (save £60 or 20%)

LEGO

If, like us, you’re still in awe of the latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film and need something to fill the void the superhero movie left behind, this hard-to-find Black Panther LEGO model could be just the trick.

The challenging 2,961-piece model is perfect for adults wanting to test their building ability, and it will make an epic display piece once it’s completed.

Buy Black Panther at LEGO | £299 £239 (save £60 or 20%)

You can watch Black Panther on Disney Plus, and for the top Disney Plus offers this month, check out our guide.

For more savings on LEGO, here are the best LEGO deals for January.

Up to £300 off holidays with easyJet

By using the code ORANGESALE, you can get a brilliant up to £300 off package holiday with easyJet, with destinations like Morocco, Turkey and Croatia gracing the getaway list.

Save £100 on holidays over £700, £150 on holidays over £1,500, and £300 on holidays over £3,000.

Get up to £300 off holidays with easyJet

Samsung Lifestyle soundbar | £749 £569 (save £180 or 24%)

Selfridges

Boasting 10 built-in speakers, a built-in microphone which matches the acoustics of your room and remote control activation, this super sleek soundbar from Samsung would make the perfect addition to any home, particularly if you’re regular hosts.

Buy Samsung Lifestyle soundbar at John Lewis | £749 £569 (save £180 or 24%)

Lowest price on Ring Video Doorbell

Amazon

This January, Argos is offering its lowest-ever price on the 2nd generation Ring Video Doorbell.

These weatherproof video doorbells have become something of a phenomenon in recent times, as they offer peace of mind whether you're inside or out of your home. You can see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere with the Video Doorbell, and you’ll get instant notifications to your device of choice when someone’s near your door.

Buy the Ring Video Doorbell for £89 at Argos

Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds | £250 £189.97 (save £60.03 or 24%)

The RadioTimes.com team liked these wireless headphones so much that we rated them the best overall AirPod alternatives in our Best AirPod Alternatives article, and we scored them an impressive 4.9 stars out of 5 in our review of them.

The noise cancelling earphones pack brilliant sound quality into a great-looking package.

Buy Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone at Amazon | £250 £198.47 (save £51.53 or 21%)

Read the full Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds review

Champagne Afternoon Tea and Thames River Cruise for Two | £103.50 £62 (save £41.50 or 40%)

Virgin Experience Days

Nestled in central London is the Courthouse Hotel, a beautiful, five star luxury hotel which will host you and a plus one for champagne afternoon tea. After you’ve devoured as many finger sandwiches, pastries and warm scones as you fancy, you’ll enjoy a cruise down the Thames with unlimited hop on and off stops.

Buy Champagne Afternoon Tea and Thames River Cruise for Two at Virgin Experience Days | £103.50 £62 (save £41.50 or 40%)

For more unique days out in London, take a look at the best immersive experiences and the best escape rooms.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 | £249 £189 (save £60 or 24%)

Samsung

With Black, Gold and Silver colourways to choose from, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a sleek and sophisticated device. It has a large HD screen, 64GB of storage (so plenty of room for photos and games), and Dolby Atmos sound technology.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at Currys | £249 £189 (save £60 or 24%)

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush | £140 £70 (save £70 or 50%)

Sainsburys

Bag £10 worth of points for every £60 you spend on selected electrical, beauty and Fitbit products with Boots this January.

Included in the £10 worth of points scheme is the Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush, which is now £70 instead of £140.

Buy Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush at Boots | £140 £70 (save £70 or 50%)

Shark IZ202UK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £349.99 £199.99 (save £150 or 43%)

John Lewis

Save £150 (that's almost half price!) on the Shark IZ202UK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

This vacuum cleaner includes the extremely handy feature of removing tangled hair from the brush roll so you don’t have to. It also has 40 minutes of battery life and two floor modes (carpet and hard floor) which you can seamlessly switch between.

Buy Shark IZ202UK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at John Lewis | £349.99 £199.99 (save £150 or 43%)

Save on flights and holidays with British Airways

British Airways has a worldwide sale this January, which features discounted flights and holidays to destinations all over the world - including flights to the Caribbean and Mexico for £431 instead of £477. So, if you’re after some much-needed winter sun, or perhaps you want to book a holiday for later in the year as something to look forward to, head over to British Airways.

Shop British Airways worldwide sale

When do the 2023 January sales end?

The January sales usually start (that’s right, you guessed it) at the beginning of January and run until the end of January. Having said that, it’s not always that simple...

One of the biggest sale events of the year is Boxing Day, with many retailers now launching discounts online as well as in store. While we have seen the popularity of the Boxing Day sales decreasing in recent years with the rise of larger events like Black Friday, it is still a great time to get a deal.

As more sales events have moved online, it has become easier for retailers to merge one into another. So, while January sales do kick off in January, many also started as Boxing Day sales. Don’t panic, though. If you’re looking for a bargain you’re still likely to find one, with many retailers adding new lines or decreasing prices as the sales period goes on.

Are January sales as good as Black Friday?

Black Friday has become synonymous with the word ‘sale’, but that doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily better value than other sales periods.

Traditionally the day after Thanksgiving in the USA, Black Friday has become big business here in the UK, too. This year we saw sales lasting the whole of November, with big demand for energy saving household appliances like air fryers and heated airers.

Black Friday might be the biggest sales event in the UK nowadays, but you’ll still find great savings this January. This is the time of year when retailers try to clear stock to make way for new products coming in the new year. This means it’s usually a good time to get the latest models of some products, as they are marked down.

If you’re super organised, this can also be the time to get your hands on next year’s Christmas decorations, as many are hugely discounted in the aftermath of the festive period.

What time of year are the best sales?

Sales periods have traditionally formed around holidays — New Year, Easter, Thanksgiving (in the USA) and Christmas. Originally, these would have likely only lasted a few days, but now that the majority of us are shopping online, most have extended to lasting anywhere between a few days to a whole month (we’re looking at you, Black Friday).

Having said that, the best time of year to make a saving is definitely the winter months, from the beginning of November to the end of January. That sales period is drawing to an end, and we’re likely to see some of the best deals coming up as retailers drop prices.

It’s no secret that stock issues have been causing problems in recent months, so we would recommend doing your research, keeping an eye on prices and buying as soon as something reaches a price you are comfortable with. Otherwise you might be in danger of missing out if stock runs out or there are supply issues.

If you're after even more savings, be sure to check out the top BT Sport deals and Sky Sports offers for January 2023. Plus, we can tell you how to get cheap theatre tickets and how to get cheap cinema tickets.