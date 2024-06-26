Netting seven goals and earning 10 assists across 50 appearances for Barcelona during the 23/24 season and starting in the Euro 2024 tournament for Spain, it’s fair to see why players around the world are keen to add Yamal to their Ultimate Team and Career Mode squads.

Because of his age, though, there are issues with Yamal being in FC 24.

Read on to find out if Lamine Yamal is in FC 24 or not.

More like this

Is Lamine Yamal in FC 24?

Yes and no. Lamine Yamal is not in FC 24 Ultimate Team or Career Mode.

Strangely enough, though, you can play as Lamine Yamal in the Euro 2024 mode.

The Barcelona and Spain wonderkid isn’t in FC 24 Ultimate Team or even in Career Mode, with many considering the youth prospect (and regular first-team player) a big miss in the game.

You can only play as Yamal in the Euro 2024 mode as he’s a part of Spain’s squad for the real-life tournament. He doesn’t have a real face scan, but at least he’s in the game in one way or another.

Why isn’t Lamine Yamal in FC 24? Ultimate Team and Career Mode absence explained

Lamine Yamal isn’t in FC 24 Ultimate Team or Career Mode as he is too young, at just 16 years old.

As far as we can tell, EA Sports has a loose unwritten rule which disallows players younger than 17 from appearing in FC 24.

Other players aged 16 have appeared in FIFA games before, while others haven’t.

It’s a slightly confusing one but, essentially, Lamine Yamal is too young to be in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

Turning 17 on 13th July, there’s a small chance Yamal will be added to the game’s offline modes from that date, but we wouldn’t count on it.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

For now, you’ll have to make do with playing as him in the game’s Euro 2024 mode and creating him as a player to use in other offline modes.

Yamal will be eligible to be included in FC 25, though, and you better believe he’ll be added to practically everyone’s Career Mode teams.

If you’re after adding Yamal to a football squad of your choosing in the present, he is in the Football Manager 2024 database - and made it into our best wonderkids guide. Just saying.

Read more on FC 24:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.