England v Spain in FC 24: Which players have the best ratings?
Is it coming home on Sunday, or are Spain too tough for England?
Despite several lethargic performances that triggered a wave of criticism from fans and pundits alike, England overcame the Netherlands to book a place at the Euro 2024 final, where they will face Spain.
In anticipation for the Three Lions' second European final match in as many tournaments, we’re going to take a look at how the two sides compare in FC 24.
Check out the video above to see what happened when we played the match, or keep reading for all the stats.
It has been a rocky tournament for Gareth Southgate’s team so far, with many predicting an early exit for England.
But after a superb Xavi Simons strike opened the scoring for the Dutch inside just seven minutes at Wednesday’s semi-final, England managed to battle back through a controversial Harry Kane penalty.
More like this
Supersub Ollie Watkins exploded into the game late on and slotted a shot past goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to make it 2-1 in the final moments.
However, Spain represent an altogether different threat to what England have faced in the competition so far, having put in multiple strong displays against the likes of Croatia and Italy in the group stages, before knocking out both Germany and France en route to the final.
England’s defence will need to be cautious of forwards Nico Williams and 17-year old wonderkid Lamine Yamal's pace, as well as a robust midfield featuring Rodri and Fabián Ruiz.
But after improved performances from the likes of Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Kyle Walker in the semi-final, surely England fans can now start to believe that an international trophy is maybe, just maybe, coming home?
Before the final kicks off on Sunday 14th July 2024, let’s assess how England and Spain look in FC 24's Euro 2024 mode.
England v Spain in FC 24 - which team has the best rating?
Both England and Spain are closely matched in FC 24’s Euro 2024 mode, but the Three Lions are rated slightly higher.
Just like England, Luis de la Fuente’s side has a five-star rating, but Southgate’s squad edges Spain in terms of its Attacking and Defensive scores, which are 84 and 83 respectively.
Comparatively, the Spanish are scored at 81 (ATT) and 82 (DEF), but they do have a better Midfield with a rating of 85 against England’s 84.
This will surely give England fans hope that Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden can navigate their way past Spain’s defence on Sunday.
England FC 24 ratings
England line up with a 4-3-3 holding formation in FC 24’s Euro 2024 mode. The current squad, along with their live ratings, are below.
According to the game, Harry Kane is England's best player, with an 88 rating.
Starting 11
- GK: Jordan Pickford - 83
- RB: Kyle Walker - 84
- CB: John Stones - 86 (increased)
- CB: Marc Guehi - 80 (increased)
- LB: Keiran Trippier - 85
- CDM: Declan Rice - 86 (decreased)
- CM: Trent Alexander-Arnold - 86
- CM: Jude Bellingham - 86 (decreased)
- LW: Phil Foden - 87 (decreased)
- RW: Bukayo Saka - 85 (decreased)
- ST: Harry Kane - 88 (decreased)
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Bench
- ST: Ollie Watkins - 82
- RM: Jarrod Bowen - 81
- LM: Anthony Gordon - 80
- CDM: Conor Gallagher - 77 (decreased)
- LB: Luke Shaw - 82
- CB: Joe Gomez - 80
- GK: Aaron Ramsdale - 83
Reserves
- RM: Cole Palmer - 80
- CDM: Kobbie Mainoo - 72
- CAM: Eberechi Eze - 80
- CDM: Adam Wharton - 76
- ST: Ivan Toney - 80
- CB: Ezri Konsa - 80
- CB: Lewis Dunk - 81
- GK: Dean Henderson - 79
Read more on FC 24 and the Euros:
- FC 24 Euro Throwbacks explained: Answers to vintage riddles
- FC 24 European Journey: Full list of challenges and rewards
- FC 24 Path to Glory: Euro 2024 promo and players explained
- FC 24 Greats of the Game: New Icons and Heroes for Euros and Copa America
Spain FC 24 ratings
Spain line up with a 4-3-3 holding formation just like England. According to the game, Rodri is the Spain's highest rated player with an overall of 90.
Below is the squad’s current line-up in the Euro 2024 mode, along with each players’ live rating.
Starting 11
- GK: Unai Simon - 85
- RB: Dani Carvajal - 82
- CB: Robin Le Normand - 81 (decreased)
- CB: Aymeric Laporte - 81 (decreased)
- LB: Marc Cucurella - 80
- CDM: Rodri - 90
- CM: Fabián Ruiz - 80
- CM: Pedri - 86
- RW: Lamine Yamal - 76
- LW: Nico Williams - 82
- ST: Alvaro Morata - 84
Bench
- LW: Mikel Oyarzabal - 82 (decreased)
- RW: Ferran Torres - 84 (increased)
- LW: Dani Olmo - 85 (increased)
- CM: Mikel Merino - 86 (increased)
- CDM: Martin Zubimendi - 81
- CB: Nacho - 83
- GK: Alex Remiro - 84
Reserves
- LB: Alex Grimaldo - 87 (increased)
- ST: Joselu - 82
- CB: Dani Vivian - 82 (increased)
- RB: Jesus Navas - 82 (increased)
- LW: Ayoze Pérez - 79
- GK: David Raya - 85 (increased)
- LW: Alex Baena - 76
- CM: Fermin Lopez - 71
As the statistics show above, England’s squad slightly edges Spain’s in terms of quality, but both sides have some standout players who have the ability to change a game.
How will both teams perform in real life once the final rolls around?
Read more on FC 24:
- FC 24 wonderkids - the best young players
- FC 24 cheap players - bargains and free agents
- FC 24 fastest players - add some pace to your side
- FC 24 cheapest 84, 85 and 86-rated players - boss that SBC
- FC 24 strikers - the best ST and CF
- FC 24 wingers - best LW, RW, LM and RM
- FC 24 midfielders - best CDM, CM and CAM
- FC 24 defenders - best RB, LB, CD, LWB and RWB
- FC 24 goalkeepers - best GK for Career Mode or FUT
- FC 24 Switch - big upgrade explained
- Is FC 24 down? How to check EA server status
- FC 24 TOTW - latest confirmed cards
- FC 24 ratings - the best players revealed
- FC 24 soundtrack - the songs of the season
- FC 24 chemistry - changes explained
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.