It has been a rocky tournament for Gareth Southgate’s team so far, with many predicting an early exit for England.

But after a superb Xavi Simons strike opened the scoring for the Dutch inside just seven minutes at Wednesday’s semi-final, England managed to battle back through a controversial Harry Kane penalty.

Supersub Ollie Watkins exploded into the game late on and slotted a shot past goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to make it 2-1 in the final moments.

However, Spain represent an altogether different threat to what England have faced in the competition so far, having put in multiple strong displays against the likes of Croatia and Italy in the group stages, before knocking out both Germany and France en route to the final.

England’s defence will need to be cautious of forwards Nico Williams and 17-year old wonderkid Lamine Yamal's pace, as well as a robust midfield featuring Rodri and Fabián Ruiz.

But after improved performances from the likes of Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Kyle Walker in the semi-final, surely England fans can now start to believe that an international trophy is maybe, just maybe, coming home?

Before the final kicks off on Sunday 14th July 2024, let’s assess how England and Spain look in FC 24's Euro 2024 mode.

England v Spain in FC 24 - which team has the best rating?

England and Spain's squad ratings in FC 24's Euro 2024 mode. EA

Both England and Spain are closely matched in FC 24’s Euro 2024 mode, but the Three Lions are rated slightly higher.

Just like England, Luis de la Fuente’s side has a five-star rating, but Southgate’s squad edges Spain in terms of its Attacking and Defensive scores, which are 84 and 83 respectively.

Comparatively, the Spanish are scored at 81 (ATT) and 82 (DEF), but they do have a better Midfield with a rating of 85 against England’s 84.

This will surely give England fans hope that Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden can navigate their way past Spain’s defence on Sunday.

England FC 24 ratings

England’s starting 11 on FC24’s Euro 2024 mode. EA

England line up with a 4-3-3 holding formation in FC 24’s Euro 2024 mode. The current squad, along with their live ratings, are below.

According to the game, Harry Kane is England's best player, with an 88 rating.

Starting 11

GK : Jordan Pickford - 83

: Jordan Pickford - 83 RB : Kyle Walker - 84

: Kyle Walker - 84 CB : John Stones - 86 (increased)

: John Stones - 86 (increased) CB : Marc Guehi - 80 (increased)

: Marc Guehi - 80 (increased) LB : Keiran Trippier - 85

: Keiran Trippier - 85 CDM : Declan Rice - 86 (decreased)

: Declan Rice - 86 (decreased) CM : Trent Alexander-Arnold - 86

: Trent Alexander-Arnold - 86 CM : Jude Bellingham - 86 (decreased)

: Jude Bellingham - 86 (decreased) LW : Phil Foden - 87 (decreased)

: Phil Foden - 87 (decreased) RW : Bukayo Saka - 85 (decreased)

: Bukayo Saka - 85 (decreased) ST: Harry Kane - 88 (decreased)

Bench

ST : Ollie Watkins - 82

: Ollie Watkins - 82 RM : Jarrod Bowen - 81

: Jarrod Bowen - 81 LM : Anthony Gordon - 80

: Anthony Gordon - 80 CDM : Conor Gallagher - 77 (decreased)

: Conor Gallagher - 77 (decreased) LB : Luke Shaw - 82

: Luke Shaw - 82 CB : Joe Gomez - 80

: Joe Gomez - 80 GK: Aaron Ramsdale - 83

Reserves

RM : Cole Palmer - 80

: Cole Palmer - 80 CDM : Kobbie Mainoo - 72

: Kobbie Mainoo - 72 CAM : Eberechi Eze - 80

: Eberechi Eze - 80 CDM : Adam Wharton - 76

: Adam Wharton - 76 ST : Ivan Toney - 80

: Ivan Toney - 80 CB : Ezri Konsa - 80

: Ezri Konsa - 80 CB : Lewis Dunk - 81

: Lewis Dunk - 81 GK: Dean Henderson - 79

Spain FC 24 ratings

Spain’s starting 11 on FC 24’s Euro 2024 mode. EA

Spain line up with a 4-3-3 holding formation just like England. According to the game, Rodri is the Spain's highest rated player with an overall of 90.

Below is the squad’s current line-up in the Euro 2024 mode, along with each players’ live rating.

Starting 11

GK: Unai Simon - 85

Unai Simon - 85 RB: Dani Carvajal - 82

Dani Carvajal - 82 CB: Robin Le Normand - 81 (decreased)

Robin Le Normand - 81 (decreased) CB: Aymeric Laporte - 81 (decreased)

Aymeric Laporte - 81 (decreased) LB: Marc Cucurella - 80

Marc Cucurella - 80 CDM: Rodri - 90

Rodri - 90 CM: Fabián Ruiz - 80

Fabián Ruiz - 80 CM: Pedri - 86

Pedri - 86 RW: Lamine Yamal - 76

Lamine Yamal - 76 LW: Nico Williams - 82

Nico Williams - 82 ST: Alvaro Morata - 84

Bench

LW: Mikel Oyarzabal - 82 (decreased)

Mikel Oyarzabal - 82 (decreased) RW: Ferran Torres - 84 (increased)

Ferran Torres - 84 (increased) LW: Dani Olmo - 85 (increased)

Dani Olmo - 85 (increased) CM: Mikel Merino - 86 (increased)

Mikel Merino - 86 (increased) CDM: Martin Zubimendi - 81

Martin Zubimendi - 81 CB: Nacho - 83

Nacho - 83 GK: Alex Remiro - 84

Reserves

LB: Alex Grimaldo - 87 (increased)

Alex Grimaldo - 87 (increased) ST: Joselu - 82

Joselu - 82 CB: Dani Vivian - 82 (increased)

Dani Vivian - 82 (increased) RB: Jesus Navas - 82 (increased)

Jesus Navas - 82 (increased) LW: Ayoze Pérez - 79

Ayoze Pérez - 79 GK: David Raya - 85 (increased)

David Raya - 85 (increased) LW: Alex Baena - 76

Alex Baena - 76 CM: Fermin Lopez - 71

As the statistics show above, England’s squad slightly edges Spain’s in terms of quality, but both sides have some standout players who have the ability to change a game.

How will both teams perform in real life once the final rolls around?

