Germany, who have won the competition a joint-best three times, qualified automatically as hosts, but the other 23 teams had to earn their spot.

West Germany hosted the tournament in 1988, but this is the first time Germany has hosted the competition since reunification.

England and Italy played out the Euro 2020 final, but who will make the final two this summer?

RadioTimes.com has all you need to know about the Euro 2024 final.

When is the Euro 2024 final?

The Euro 2024 final takes place on Sunday 14th July.

What time is the Euro 2024 final?

The game will kick off at 8pm UK time (9pm in Germany).

Where is the Euro 2024 final held?

The final will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The stadium, with a capacity of just under 75,000, is the home of Hertha Berlin and the Germany national team.

