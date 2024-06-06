All 10 arenas picked to host Euro 2024 matches have capacities in excess of 45,000 but, incredibly, only five are called home by Bundesliga clubs, which gives a clue to the scale of football mania in the country.

West Germany staged the 1988 edition of the European Championship, but the competition has since expanded from eight to 24 teams, and the number of fixtures from 15 to 51.

It will also be the third time the tournament has visited Munich after the Allianz Arena - the home of Bayern Munich - welcomed fans for four matches as part of the multi-nation Euro 2020.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of stadiums and host cities at Euro 2024.

Euro 2024 stadiums

Olympiastadion

Olympiastadion. Getty Images

City: Berlin

Berlin Capacity: 70,033

The largest of the 10 stadia, the Olympiastadion is set to stage six matches including the final on Sunday 14th July. The home of Bundesliga 2 side Hertha Berlin has played host to the biggest events on the planet, including the Olympic Games, World Cup matches and the Champions League final.

Munich Football Arena. Getty Images

City: Munich

Munich Capacity: 66,026

Probably the most recognisable of the arenas because it is the setting for Bundesliga big boys Bayern Munich's home games, the Munich Football Arena (commonly known as the Allianz Arena) boasts the ability to change its exterior colour. It was opened in 2005 and will host the first game of the tournament when Germany face Scotland on Friday 14th June.

BVB Stadion

BVB Stadion. Getty Images

City: Dortmund

Dortmund Capacity: 61,524

Borussia Dortmund's home is renowned for the Sudtribune - a 24,454 capacity terrace also known as The Yellow Wall - which plays a major role in generating the famed electric atmosphere. It hosted six games at the 2006 World Cup and has been granted the same number of fixtures at this summer's Euros, including one of the semi-finals.

Stuttgart Arena

Stuttgart Arena. Getty Images

City: Stuttgart

Stuttgart Capacity: 50,998

The Stuttgart Arena has a long history dating back to 1933, and this will be the fourth major international tournament that it has been called into action. VfB Stuttgart have been permanent tenants since the beginning, and the latest batch of renovations were completed in 2008. Scotland's third and final group game against Hungary takes place here.

Volksparkstadion

Volksparkstadion. Getty Images

City: Hamburg

Hamburg Capacity: 50,215

The home of fallen giants Hamburg, who remain stuck in the second tier of German football after suffering their first ever relegation from the Bundesliga in 2018, the Volksparkstadion has been handed five fixtures at this summer's European Championship.

Despite Hamburg's recent woes, the stadium continues to play host to Champions League football, as Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk made it their home venue for the most recent campaign.

Arena AufSchalke

Arena AufSchalke. Getty Images

City: Gelsenkirchen

Gelsenkirchen Capacity: 49,471

Schalke, another of Germany's big clubs languishing in Bundesliga 2, play their home matches at the Arena AufSchalke, which is also known as the known as the Veltins-Arena for sponsorship reasons.

Boasting a retractable roof and pitch, it is the setting for England's opening match against Serbia on Sunday 16th June, but Three Lions fans will not fondly remember the ground because Wayne Rooney saw red here before the infamous penalty shootout defeat to Portugal at the 2006 World Cup.

Frankfurt Arena

Frankfurt Arena. Getty Images

City: Frankfurt

Frankfurt Capacity: 48,057

NFL fans will recognise this stadium because a pair of regular-season games were staged at Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt's home in 2023. The Frankfurt Arena is set to celebrate its 100th birthday next year, but a retractable roof ensures it is bang up to date.

England suffered a 3-1 defeat to the USSR at Euro 1988, and Gareth Southgate will be hoping for a better scoreline when his side play Denmark on Thursday 20th June.

Cologne Stadium

Cologne Stadium. Getty Images

City: Cologne

Cologne Capacity: 46,922

The stadium, sponsored by local energy company RheinEnergie AG, was given the go-ahead thanks to the terms of the Treaty of Versailles but, don't worry, it has since been given a couple of makeovers.

It staged five matches at the 2006 World Cup and has been given the same number for this Euros, including Scotland's second Group A match against Switzerland on Wednesday 19th June and England's Group C finale against Slovenia on Tuesday 25th June.

Leipzig Stadium

Leipzig Arena. Getty Images

City: Leipzig

Leipzig Capacity: 46,635

The biggest arena in the former East Germany was built within the confines of the old Zentralstadion - originally constructed in 1956 - and staged matches at the 2006 World Cup before being purchased by Red Bull in 2010 for RB Leipzig to play their home matches.

It will play host to four matches at the tournament, including a last-16 tie between the winner of Group D and runner-up in Group C, which could be England if they fluff their lines.

Düsseldorf Arena

Dusseldorf Arena. Getty Images

City: Düsseldorf

Düsseldorf Capacity: 46,264

One of four arenas in the west of Germany, the Düsseldorf Arena is home to Bundesliga 2 outfit Fortuna Düsseldorf, who missed out on promotion to the top tier of German football in agonising fashion after a penalty shootout defeat to VfL Bochum in the play-offs.

It is the only stadium that was not on the roster for the 2006 World Cup, and is within a stone's throw of the Rhine. It is set to host a quarter-final match that would feature England if the Three Lions win Group C and sail through the last 16.

