Now, to celebrate, EA has released a big batch of upgraded TOTT cards of players from the tournaments.

It's time to pack some TOTT players.

Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the FC 24 TOTT promo, including the full list of players in the squad.

More like this

The FC 24 Team of the Tournament release date in Ultimate Team is 12th July 2024, EA has confirmed. Yep – the permanently upgraded cards are available in-game right now!

As usual, the FC 24 TOTT release time on 12th July 2024 was 6pm UK time. This is the traditional update time in FC 24 and will likely stay the same for future updates and additions, too.

You’ll find the full list of TOTT players below, with both Copa America 2024 and Euro 2024 tournaments accounted for.

FC 24 TOTT squad: All Team of the Tournament cards revealed

The full list of FC 24 TOTT cards has been revealed, with permanently upgraded player cards for both the Copa America 2024 tournament and the Euro 2024 tournament now in-game.

Full list of FC 24 TOTT Copa America 2024 players

FC 24. EA

Messi | Argentina and Inter Miami | ST | 99 OVR

| Argentina and Inter Miami | ST | 99 OVR Martínez | Argentina and Inter Milan | ST | 98 OVR

| Argentina and Inter Milan | ST | 98 OVR Vini Jr | Brazil and Real Madrid | LW | 97 OVR

| Brazil and Real Madrid | LW | 97 OVR Raphinha | Brazil and Barcelona | RW | 97 OVR

| Brazil and Barcelona | RW | 97 OVR Valverde | Uruguay and Real Madrid | CDM | 97 OVR

| Uruguay and Real Madrid | CDM | 97 OVR Marquinhos | Brazil and PSG | CB | 96 OVR

| Brazil and PSG | CB | 96 OVR Aramburu | Venezuela and Real Sociedad | RB | 95 OVR

| Venezuela and Real Sociedad | RB | 95 OVR Olivera | Uruguay and Napoli | CB | 95 OVR

| Uruguay and Napoli | CB | 95 OVR Martínez | Venezuela and Philadelphia Union | CDM | 95 OVR

| Venezuela and Philadelphia Union | CDM | 95 OVR Crépeau | Canada and Portland Timbers | GK | 95 OVR

| Canada and Portland Timbers | GK | 95 OVR Caicedo | Ecuador and Chelsea | CDM | 94 OVR

| Ecuador and Chelsea | CDM | 94 OVR Sarmiento | Ecuador and Brighton | RM | 94 OVR

| Ecuador and Brighton | RM | 94 OVR Sánchez | Colombia and Galatasaray | CB | 94 OVR

| Colombia and Galatasaray | CB | 94 OVR Muñoz | Colombia and Crystal Palace | RB | 94 OVR

Full list of FC 24 TOTT Euro 2024 players

FC 24. EA

Bellingham | England and Real Madrid | CAM | 98 OVR

| England and Real Madrid | CAM | 98 OVR Mbappé | France and Real Madrid | ST | 98 OVR

| France and Real Madrid | ST | 98 OVR De Bruyne | Belgium and Man City | CAM | 98 OVR

| Belgium and Man City | CAM | 98 OVR Musiala | Germany and Bayern Munich | CAM | 98 OVR

| Germany and Bayern Munich | CAM | 98 OVR Hernández | France and AC Milan | LB | 98 OVR

| France and AC Milan | LB | 98 OVR Gakpo | Netherlands and Liverpool | LW | 97 OVR

| Netherlands and Liverpool | LW | 97 OVR Fabián Ruiz | Spain and PSG | CM | 97 OVR

| Spain and PSG | CM | 97 OVR Bruno Fernandes | Portugal and Man Utd | CAM | 96 OVR

| Portugal and Man Utd | CAM | 96 OVR Kimmich | Germany and Bayern Munich | RB | 96 OVR

| Germany and Bayern Munich | RB | 96 OVR Eriksen | Denmark and Man Utd | CM | 96 OVR

| Denmark and Man Utd | CM | 96 OVR Kanté | France and Al-Ittihad | CDM | 96 OVR

| France and Al-Ittihad | CDM | 96 OVR Cucurella | Spain and Chelsea | LB | 95 OVR

| Spain and Chelsea | LB | 95 OVR Xhaka | Switzerland and Bayer Leverkusen | CM | 95 OVR

| Switzerland and Bayer Leverkusen | CM | 95 OVR Lobotka | Slovakia and Napoli | CM | 95 OVR

| Slovakia and Napoli | CM | 95 OVR Guéhi | England and Crystal Palace | CB | 94 OVR

| England and Crystal Palace | CB | 94 OVR Calafiori | Italy and Bologna | LB | 94 OVR

| Italy and Bologna | LB | 94 OVR Kadioğlu | Turkey and Fenerbahçe | LB | 94 OVR

Read more on FC 24:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.