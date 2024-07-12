FC 24 Team of the Tournament: Full squad and TOTT release time revealed
The EA FC 24 Team of the Tournament promo is live now in Ultimate Team, bringing with it a number of permanently upgraded player cards from across both the Copa America 2024 and Euro 2024 tournaments.
Both real-life tournaments have brought plenty of excitement to the table, not least England’s march to the Euro final against Spain.
Now, to celebrate, EA has released a big batch of upgraded TOTT cards of players from the tournaments.
It's time to pack some TOTT players.
Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the FC 24 TOTT promo, including the full list of players in the squad.
When was FC 24 Team of the Tournament? TOTT release date and time
The FC 24 Team of the Tournament release date in Ultimate Team is 12th July 2024, EA has confirmed. Yep – the permanently upgraded cards are available in-game right now!
As usual, the FC 24 TOTT release time on 12th July 2024 was 6pm UK time. This is the traditional update time in FC 24 and will likely stay the same for future updates and additions, too.
You’ll find the full list of TOTT players below, with both Copa America 2024 and Euro 2024 tournaments accounted for.
FC 24 TOTT squad: All Team of the Tournament cards revealed
The full list of FC 24 TOTT cards has been revealed, with permanently upgraded player cards for both the Copa America 2024 tournament and the Euro 2024 tournament now in-game.
Full list of FC 24 TOTT Copa America 2024 players
- Messi | Argentina and Inter Miami | ST | 99 OVR
- Martínez | Argentina and Inter Milan | ST | 98 OVR
- Vini Jr | Brazil and Real Madrid | LW | 97 OVR
- Raphinha | Brazil and Barcelona | RW | 97 OVR
- Valverde | Uruguay and Real Madrid | CDM | 97 OVR
- Marquinhos | Brazil and PSG | CB | 96 OVR
- Aramburu | Venezuela and Real Sociedad | RB | 95 OVR
- Olivera | Uruguay and Napoli | CB | 95 OVR
- Martínez | Venezuela and Philadelphia Union | CDM | 95 OVR
- Crépeau | Canada and Portland Timbers | GK | 95 OVR
- Caicedo | Ecuador and Chelsea | CDM | 94 OVR
- Sarmiento | Ecuador and Brighton | RM | 94 OVR
- Sánchez | Colombia and Galatasaray | CB | 94 OVR
- Muñoz | Colombia and Crystal Palace | RB | 94 OVR
Full list of FC 24 TOTT Euro 2024 players
- Bellingham | England and Real Madrid | CAM | 98 OVR
- Mbappé | France and Real Madrid | ST | 98 OVR
- De Bruyne | Belgium and Man City | CAM | 98 OVR
- Musiala | Germany and Bayern Munich | CAM | 98 OVR
- Hernández | France and AC Milan | LB | 98 OVR
- Gakpo | Netherlands and Liverpool | LW | 97 OVR
- Fabián Ruiz | Spain and PSG | CM | 97 OVR
- Bruno Fernandes | Portugal and Man Utd | CAM | 96 OVR
- Kimmich | Germany and Bayern Munich | RB | 96 OVR
- Eriksen | Denmark and Man Utd | CM | 96 OVR
- Kanté | France and Al-Ittihad | CDM | 96 OVR
- Cucurella | Spain and Chelsea | LB | 95 OVR
- Xhaka | Switzerland and Bayer Leverkusen | CM | 95 OVR
- Lobotka | Slovakia and Napoli | CM | 95 OVR
- Guéhi | England and Crystal Palace | CB | 94 OVR
- Calafiori | Italy and Bologna | LB | 94 OVR
- Kadioğlu | Turkey and Fenerbahçe | LB | 94 OVR
