Gareth Southgate’s England have had a slow start to the tournament, winning just one of their group stage games and drawing the last two. It took a bicycle kick from Jude Bellingham and extra time for the Three Lions to progress past Slovakia into a quarter-final against Switzerland which was ultimately decided on penalties.

It’s not been smooth sailing for Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands side either. They finished third in the group stage after beating Poland, drawing with France and losing in a 3-2 thriller against Austria. Since then, they put in a dominant display against Romania in the round of 16 and battled from behind to defeat a sharp Turkey team 2-1.

With all that in mind, tonight’s England v Netherlands game is set to be a tense affair. England fans will be optimistic that Harry Kane can finally begin firing and will certainly be hoping for more magic from the likes of Bukayo Saka and Bellingham.

More like this

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will be relying on a solid defensive performance from Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk and explosive displays from forwards Memphis Depay and former Spurs man Steven Bergwijn.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at how the two squads currently compare in FC 24.

England v Netherlands in FC 24 - which team has the best rating?

England and the Netherlands’ ratings in FC 24’s Euro 2024 mode. EA

Both teams are closely matched in FC 24, but overall England has a slightly higher rating compared to the Netherlands.

Southgate’s team has a five-star rating, as does Koeman’s. However, England’s midfield statistics are higher with a score of 84 compared to the Netherlands’ 80.

With regards to attacking and defensive numbers, both squads are scored at 84 and 83 respectively. It looks as though tonight’s England v Netherlands match could be decided in the middle of the park then as the likes of Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice will line up against Xavi Simons and Tijjani Reijnders.

England FC 24 ratings

England’s starting 11 on FC 24’s Euro 2024 mode. EA

England lineup with a 4-3-3 holding formation in FC 24’s Euro 2024 mode. The current squad, along with their live ratings, are below.

According to the game, Harry Kane is England's best player, with an 88 rating.

Starting 11

GK: Jordan Pickford - 83

RB: Kyle Walker - 84

CB: John Stones - 86 (increased)

CB: Marc Guehi - 80 (increased)

LB: Keiran Trippier - 85

CDM: Declan Rice - 86 (decreased)

CM: Trent Alexander-Arnold - 86

CM: Jude Bellingham - 86 (decreased)

LW: Phil Foden - 87 (decreased)

RW: Bukayo Saka - 85 (decreased)

ST: Harry Kane - 88 (decreased)

Bench

ST: Ollie Watkins - 82

RM: Jarrod Bowen - 81

LM: Anthony Gordon - 80

CDM: Conor Gallagher - 77 (decreased)

LB: Luke Shaw - 82

CB: Joe Gomez - 80

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - 83

Reserves

RM: Cole Palmer - 80

CDM: Kobbie Mainoo - 72

CAM: Eberechi Eze - 80

CDM: Adam Wharton - 76

ST: Ivan Toney - 80

CB: Ezri Konsa - 80

CB: Lewis Dunk - 81

GK: Dean Henderson - 79

Read more on FC 24 and the Euros:

Netherlands FC 24 ratings

The Netherlands’ starting 11 on FC 24’s Euro 2024 mode. EA

The Netherlands use a 4-2-3-1 wide formation in FC 24’s Euro 2024 mode. Here is the squad’s current starting line-up along with each player’s live rating.

According to the game Virgil van Dijk is Holland's best player, with an 88 rating.

Starting 11

GK: Bart Verbruggen - 75

RB: Denzel Dumfries - 82

CB: Stefan de Vrij - 82

CB: Virgil van Dijk - 88 (decreased)

LB: Nathan Ake - 81 (decreased)

CDM: Tijjani Reijnders - 78 (decreased)

CDM: Jerdy Schouten - 77 (decreased)

CAM: Xavi Simons - 85 (increased)

RM: Jeremie Frimpong - 82

LM: Cody Gakpo - 83

ST: Memphis Depay - 84 (increased)

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bench

ST: Wout Weghorst - 77

RM: Donyell Malen - 81 (decreased)

CM: Joey Veerman - 76 (decreased)

CM: Georginio Wijnaldum - 79

RB: Lutsharel Geertruida - 77 (decreased)

LB: Micky van de Ven - 79

GK: Mark Flekken - 79

Reserves

CB: Matthijs de Ligt - 84

CM: Ryan Gravenberch - 79

LB: Daley Blind - 77

GK: Justin Bijlow - 78

ST: Brian Brobbey - 78

LM: Steven Bergwijn - 78

LB: Ian Maatsen - 76

ST: Joshua Zirkzee - 75

As you can see from the above, in FC 24’s Euro 2024 mode England has the better squad of players. But will the real life England v Netherlands match reflect that?

As we know, in football quite literally anything can happen, so both teams will need to put in a strong performance to stand any chance of reaching the final, where they will meet Spain.

Read more on FC 24:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.