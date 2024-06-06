Marc Guehi is likely to start given Maguire's absence due to injury, while fellow Crystal Palace stars Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton have been handed tickets for the plane.

Captain Harry Kane leads the forward line and is likely to be joined by Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham in the starting XI.

RadioTimes.com brings you the England squad for Euro 2024.

England squad at Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Adam Wharton, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze.

Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Harry Kane, Ivan Toney.

Goalkeepers

JORDAN PICKFORD (EVERTON)

As he has been for the majority of Gareth Southgate's tenure, Jordan Pickford is set to be England's number one at Euro 2024.

The 30-year-old has been hugely reliable in a Three Lions shirt and is coming off the back of an impressive season with Everton, who conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League outside the top three.

DEAN HENDERSON (CRYSTAL PALACE)

Dean Henderson has been part of the Crystal Palace revolution under Oliver Glasner – helping the Eagles finish the season on an eight-game unbeaten run that included seven wins.

Henderson is unlikely to add to his one England cap unless Pickford goes down with injury or is suspended.

AARON RAMSDALE (ARSENAL)

It's been a testing season for Aaron Ramsdale, who lost his place in the side at Arsenal to summer signing David Raya, but the 26-year-old has done enough to convince Southgate he deserves a place on the plane.

Ramsdale, who has featured four times for England, will be battling it out with Henderson for the back-up spot.

Defenders

JOHN STONES (MANCHESTER CITY)

John Stones may have been in and out of the Manchester City XI as they secured a historic fourth-consecutive Premier League title but the defender is likely to be a mainstay at Euro 2024.

Arguably England's best centre-back, both in and out of possession, since the days of John Terry and Rio Ferdinand, the 29-year-old is one of the most experienced heads in the squad.

JOE GOMEZ (LIVERPOOL)

Joe Gomez has enjoyed a strong season for Liverpool and may well have a point to prove after missing previous tournaments due to injuries and poor form.

The versatile defender can play across the backline but is likely to be used as a left-back in Germany given the lack of options at the position.

KYLE WALKER (MANCHESTER CITY)

It speaks volumes that despite the riches England have had at right-back during Southgate's tenure, Kyle Walker has remained first choice.

His recovery pace makes him a vital player for both Man City and his country, and will be a priceless asset against the likes of Kylian Mbappé if the Three Lions go deep in the tournament.

KIERAN TRIPPIER (NEWCASTLE UNITED)

Another of Southgate's trusted lieutenants, Kieran Trippier started the season well for Newcastle but faded as 2023/24 wore on.

He's been a reliable performer in an England shirt, while his set pieces and versatility make him a very useful addition to the squad.

LUKE SHAW (MANCHESTER UNITED)

England have been sweating on the fitness of first choice left-back Luke Shaw.

There are few better at his position when he's firing but the 28-year-old has been hampered by injuries this season, barely featuring for Man Utd, and may need time to get up to speed.

EZRI KONSA (ASTON VILLA)

Ezri Konsa has enjoyed a phenomenal season at Aston Villa, helping Unai Emery's side finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League, and has fought his way into Southgate's thinking as a result.

The 26-year-old is likely to be used as cover for first-choice duo Stones and Guehi.

MARC GUEHI (CRYSTAL PALACE)

Very likely to partner Stones in the tournament, Guehi has quietly gone about his business developing into a top-class centre-back.

He has racked up 10 caps for England under the radar, which is always a good sign for a defender. Guehi is a reliable, imposing presence at the back and confident on the ball.

LEWIS DUNK (BRIGHTON)

The least likely centre-back to get the nod, Dunk's role at Euro 2024 may be to fill the void of experience left by Harry Maguire in the dressing room.

Dunk has been a one-club stalwart for Brighton since turning pro – aside from two brief loan stints – and continues to turn out week-in week-out for the possession-based, ball-playing Seagulls.

Midfielders

DECLAN RICE (ARSENAL)

Namechecked by Southgate as one of the new leaders in the England squad, Declan Rice will be a key part of the Three Lions' engine room at Euro 2024.

He's excelled at Arsenal this year on the left side of a midfield three, helping them push Man City all the way in the Premier League title race, but is likely to play the anchor role in Germany.

CONOR GALLAGHER (CHELSEA)

Conor Gallagher has enjoyed a quietly impressive season for a Chelsea team in transition. The central midfielder just never stops running and that energy could make him the perfect foil for Rice in the centre of the park.

This could be the tournament where he really establishes himself on the international stage.

JUDE BELLINGHAM (REAL MADRID)

Jude Bellingham has taken the footballing world by storm since his summer move to Real Madrid – establishing himself as a goalscoring number 10 as he's helped Los Blancos win La Liga and the Champions League.

Now considered among the best players in the game, Southgate faces the dilemma of whether to sit him next to Rice or push him further forward behind Harry Kane.

KOBBIE MAINOO (MANCHESTER UNITED)

2023/24 has been a remarkable season for Kobbie Mainoo, with the 19-year-old going from a relatively unknown prospect at Man Utd to a potential England starter.

In a chaotic Red Devils side, the midfielder has shown calm beyond his years and produced some sparkling moments, while he looked made for international football when handed his Three Lions debut.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD (LIVERPOOL)

There are few players in English football with a creative spark to rival Trent Alexander-Arnold but the Liverpool right-back's defensive weaknesses has meant he has often been out of favour under Southgate.

His opportunity may well come in midfield but don't be surprised if we see the 25-year-old getting the nod against some of England's weaker Group C opponents.

ADAM WHARTON (CRYSTAL PALACE)

The term 'meteoric rise' is thrown around too often these days, but Wharton started the season as a 19-year-old Blackburn midfielder with 22 senior appearances under his belt. He enters the summer as a Crystal Palace star and England international linked with a mega move to Bayern Munich.

The combative midfielder looked cool, composed and completely at home during the Bosnia warm-up match. He is likely to get minutes in Germany.

EBERECHI EZE (CRYSTAL PALACE)

Eze's stock has risen to the point where his inclusion was deemed more necessary than that of James Maddison and Jack Grealish.

The Palace attacker's silky dribbling skills, effortless running style and sharp end product have enabled him to purchase a plane ticket and he will be determined not to head to the Euros as a mere passenger.

Forwards

HARRY KANE (BAYERN MUNICH)

Moving to Bayern Munich might not have helped Harry Kane end his personal trophy drought but don't let anyone tell you it's been a failure.

The England captain has been in ridiculous goalscoring form, bagging 36 times and providing eight assists, and remains one of the best strikers in world football.

PHIL FODEN (MANCHESTER CITY)

Phil Foden will be one of the first names on the team sheet on the back of a 2023/24 campaign that saw him scoop the Premier League Player of the Season award after helping Man City win a record fourth top flight title on the bounce.

His technical brilliance and quick feet make him one of the most exciting players at Euro 2024 but he's yet to really show that in an England shirt. There is no time like the present.

BUKAYO SAKA (ARSENAL)

Bukayo Saka heads to Euro 2024 oozing with confidence after the best goalscoring season of his career – having found the net 20 times and provided 13 assists for Arsenal.

Still just 22, the winger has won back-to-back England Player of the Year awards and will surely start on the right in Germany.

ANTHONY GORDON (NEWCASTLE)

Anthony Gordon has quietened the doubters this season, hitting double figures in both goals and assists in the Premier League for Newcastle.

With Marcus Rashford missing out, Gordon has an important part to play as the only England player with serious pace.

OLLIE WATKINS (ASTON VILLA)

Ollie Watkins is in the form of his life, having finished the season with 37 goal contributions and helped Aston Villa finish fourth to secure Champions League football next term.

Still, opportunities are likely to be limited given he's behind the England captain in the pecking order.

JARROD BOWEN (WEST HAM)

One of the biggest surprises of the final squad, Bowen has been rewarded for a talismanic season with West Ham, having scored 16 goals in an otherwise subdued campaign from the Hammers.

Bowen is a hard-working, direct runner capable of offering a spark from the bench. He may be the least likely outfield player in the squad to receive minutes, but a worthy entry to the list.

COLE PALMER (CHELSEA)

The breakout star of the 2023/24 Premier League season has earned his space in the squad despite an overwhelming amount of competition.

Palmer scored a remarkable 22 goals in just 33 games for the Blues during his first season as a regular starter in the top flight. He is likely to be used as a bright option from the bench.

IVAN TONEY (BRENTFORD)

Toney has not been able to recapture his form since return to action following an eight-month ban for breaching the FA's rules on betting.

He found the net four times in 16 games since his return but knows he must step up a gear to land a mega move away from west London. He is the third-choice natural striker in Southgate's squad.

