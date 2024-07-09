The Three Lions have not done things the easy way. They needed Jude Bellingham's stoppage-time bicycle kick to push their last-16 clash with Slovakia to extra-time, where Harry Kane won it, and then came from behind in normal time against Switzerland before winning on penalties.

It has not been pretty and we're yet to really see anywhere near the best of an England squad packed full of talent but Southgate's side have got over the line. On Wednesday, that will, once again, be all that matters.

In Netherlands, they'll face a side that has been anything but conservative. Ronald Koeman's team have been happy to throw players forward and look to outgun their opposition, leaving plenty of space to be exploited going the other way. That's worked in victories against Romania and Turkey but England will hope to punish them.

RadioTimes.com brings you the predicted team news for Netherlands v England at Euro 2024.

Netherlands v England team news

Koeman may not have any injury or suspension concerns but he has some big decisions to make in terms of selection. Wout Weghorst and Donyell Malen have impressed off the bench but the Dutch coach may just stick with the blueprint that has got them this far – with Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay getting the nod.

England will be boosted by the return of Marc Guehi, who has served his suspension, while supporters will be willing Southgate to include Luke Shaw from the start after he played his first minutes of the tournament against the Swiss. The fitness of Kane has been a talking point but it would be a massive shock to see the captain dropped.

Netherlands v England predicted line-ups

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, de Vrij, van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders; Bergwijn, Simons, Gakpo; Depay

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Rice, Mainoo, Shaw; Foden, Bellingham; Kane

