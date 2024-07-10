The Three Lions' penalty takers were sensational, with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold netting the winning spot kick to book their place in the semi-finals against the Netherlands.

England boss Southgate opted for a back three against Switzerland, with the Three Lions looking better than in previous outings in Germany. Although the performance was better, England needed Bukayo Saka's 80th-minute strike to level the scoreline and force extra time.

The Netherlands, who lifted the trophy in 1988, came from 1-0 down to beat Turkey 2-1 in their quarter-final clash, with Mert Müldür's own goal proving the difference between the teams. Ronald Koeman's side have been led by Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, who has already netted three times in Germany.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Netherlands v England on TV and online.

When is Netherlands v England?

Netherlands v England will take place on Wednesday 10th July 2024.

Netherlands v England kick-off time

Netherlands v England will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Netherlands v England on?

Netherlands v England will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Netherlands v England online

You can also live stream Netherlands v England online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Netherlands v England on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Netherlands v England odds

