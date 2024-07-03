The trick, popularised by legendary Brazil forward Leônidas back in 1932 (one of several players credited for inventing the move), is one of those special things that can be lethal on the pitch and makes for fantastic photos.

It’s exactly the same in EA Sports FC 24 and you’ll definitely want to make use of the technique to score some cracking goals.

Here’s how to do a bicycle kick in FC 24 explained.

How to do a bicycle kick in FC 24 explained

To do a bicycle kick in FC 24, you need to hold L2/LT and then press the shoot button when trying to score from a cross from open play or a set piece.

Unlike in previous FIFA games, however, not every player can perform a bicycle kick. Only players with the 'Acrobatic' playstyle can make use of the stunning and powerful technique.

If you try and do a bicycle kick with a player who doesn’t have the Acrobatic playstyle, they will perform another flair shot instead, such as a scissor kick (which is still pretty cool).

In fact, the controls to perform a bicycle kick in FC 24 are exactly the same as performing any other flair move, be that a flair pass, cross or other type of shot.

Here’s how to do a bicycle kick in FC 24 using the in-game default control scheme on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mouse and keyboard (PC) below:

PlayStation | L2 and Circle

| Xbox | LT and B

| Nintendo Switch | ZL and A

| Mouse and keyboard (PC) | W and left-click

Perform the controls listed above when a cross comes into a player with the Acrobatic playstyle and they’ll often do a bicycle kick. Hold L1/LB/L and press Square/X/Y and you’ll do a high cross, which will set your attacker up for a bicycle kick better than other crosses.

You’ll notice that your players with Acrobatic playstyle won’t always perform a bicycle kick but they will do it often enough with the right type of cross into them.

Now you know how to do a bicycle kick in FC 24, it’s time to relive that Jude Bellingham moment in the dying seconds against Slovakia all over again.

