How to do a flair pass in FC 24 explained
Life's better with some flair.
Sometimes, a normal pass just won’t cut it. Sure, the ball may find the player you want to receive it, but it lacks pizazz – that certain je ne sais quoi – and that’s where flair passes come in.
How do you perform a flair pass in EA Sports FC 24? We hear your cries and we’re here to answer that very question. With flair, of course.
It’s not just about making your passes look cool (that’s the main goal here, mind) – at times, a flair pass will help elevate your game and can make the ball zip along the surface and reach its intended target more quickly and accurately.
Mostly, though, flair passes do just look cool. Sure, they can ruin a beautifully strung-together attack - but that doesn’t stop us from performing needless back-heels and pointless pirouettes.
Now, back to the topic at hand. Here’s how to do a flair pass in FC 24 explained.
How to do a flair pass in FC 24 explained
To do a flair pass in FC 24, you need just hold the L2/LT button and then press the pass button.
The method is the same on all platforms, but the button combinations are worded a little differently.
We’ve listed each of the in-game default PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mouse and keyboard (PC) controls below:
- PlayStation | L2 and X
- Xbox | LT and A
- Nintendo Switch | ZL and B
- Mouse and keyboard (PC) | W and right-click
Those are your default flair pass controls in FC 24 across all platforms/controllers.
You can also perform flair shots, flair crosses, flair through balls and flair chipped through balls.
Simply hold L2/LT/W/ZL and press the shot, cross and through ball buttons to perform flair actions in all attacking areas of the game.
Now, get out there and do some back-heel crosses, bicycle kicks, trivela passes and all sorts of other fancy moves to flummox your opponents. Anything you can do, do it with flair.
