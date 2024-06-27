It’s not just about making your passes look cool (that’s the main goal here, mind) – at times, a flair pass will help elevate your game and can make the ball zip along the surface and reach its intended target more quickly and accurately.

Mostly, though, flair passes do just look cool. Sure, they can ruin a beautifully strung-together attack - but that doesn’t stop us from performing needless back-heels and pointless pirouettes.

Before we get everyone passing the ball around like a prime Pelé or Ronaldinho, though, why not find out if Lamine Yamal is ready to try some trick passes in the game, or have a read through our FC 25 release date speculation page?

Now, back to the topic at hand. Here’s how to do a flair pass in FC 24 explained.

How to do a flair pass in FC 24 explained

To do a flair pass in FC 24, you need just hold the L2/LT button and then press the pass button.

The method is the same on all platforms, but the button combinations are worded a little differently.

We’ve listed each of the in-game default PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mouse and keyboard (PC) controls below:

PlayStation | L2 and X

| Xbox | LT and A

| Nintendo Switch | ZL and B

| Mouse and keyboard (PC) | W and right-click

Those are your default flair pass controls in FC 24 across all platforms/controllers.

You can also perform flair shots, flair crosses, flair through balls and flair chipped through balls.

Simply hold L2/LT/W/ZL and press the shot, cross and through ball buttons to perform flair actions in all attacking areas of the game.

Now, get out there and do some back-heel crosses, bicycle kicks, trivela passes and all sorts of other fancy moves to flummox your opponents. Anything you can do, do it with flair.

