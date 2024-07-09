Southgate described the game as England's best of the tournament but it was another fairly frustrating watch for supporters. They'll want to see an improvement against the Dutch but the result is really all that matters.

Netherlands survived a scare of their own against Turkey to book their place in the last four. Samet Akaydin gave Vincenzo Montella's side a first-half lead but the Dutch struck twice after the break to set up a semi-final against England.

The pair have not met since the Nations League final in 2019, which the Oranje won 3-1. Only time will tell whether England can summon the spirit of Euro 1996 to enact some revenge.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for Netherlands v England at Euro 2024.

Netherlands v England predictions

Netherlands v England throws up an intriguing clash of styles with the Dutch happy to throw players forward while Southgate's side are set up to be conservative.

The Three Lions have been shocked into action in the last few games and that might be the same here but another ugly win to book their place in Sunday's final would be no surprise.

RadioTimes.com says... Netherlands 1-2 England

