As this year's FIFA is titled EA FC 24, a few of the traditions haven't been carried over with the rebranding. There doesn't seem to be a Ones to Watch promo, for example.

However, oddly enough, the Griddy celebration is still present.

Want to know how to celebrate in style after an FC 24 goal? Let's take a look at the Griddy.

How to do the Griddy in EA FC 24

To do the Griddy in FC 24, first things first - you'll need to score a goal. Once the player is celebrating, do the following:

Hold down the right trigger.

Flick the right stick up, twice, in fairly quick succession.

When we say the "right trigger", we, of course, mean the R2 on PlayStation, RT on Xbox and ZR on the Switch.

What is the Griddy? Viral celebration dance explained

As you'd expect from a viral dance, the Griddy made its debut on social media.

But it's not the usual suspect of TikTok. The Griddy first appeared on Snapchat, in a video from high school footballer Allen Davis back in 2018. That being said, it went on to blow up on TikTok.

Since Davis created it, the dance has become an international sensation. It first appeared in the pro sporting world with (we think) NFL player Ja'Marr Chase, and has since been performed as a victory dance by Mac Jones, Jesse Lingard and Jérémy Doku.

This should go without saying, but, on the subject of games, the Griddy has appeared in Fortnite too.

To perform the Griddy IRL, tap your heels, swing your arms back and forth, then bring you hands to your face in a glasses shape (throwing your Bs).

