Argos Cyber Monday deals 2020: all the latest and continuing offers from LEGO to Shark vacuums

Cyber Monday is here and the Black Friday deals are far from over.

Advertisement

Argos was one of the many retailers who launched their deals early for Black Friday 2020 and they haven’t quite finished yet. There are still competitive prices to be found across tech, laptops, TVs and toys – there’s especially good news for LEGO fans, as Argos are dropping prices on multiple sets.

Our RadioTimes.com experts are closely watching the Argos sale to bring you any new deals for Cyber Monday, as well as stock updates on the Black Friday offers already live. Much like Currys, Argos has seen stock running out on popular products and some items have been limited to store collection only. We advise you to check the delivery details carefully!

Our top picks for Cyber Monday are the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (was £349.99, now £199.99) and the Dyson V8 Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (was £399.99, now £299.99). Argos also has the cheapest price on the GoPro Hero7 White Action Camera (was £149.99, now £99.99).

Read on for our selection of the best Argos Cyber Monday deals and all the latest news on Argos’ huge Black Friday sale.

Shop the Black Friday sale at Argos

Best Argos Cyber Monday deals 2020

From LEGO to headphones, these are the best Argos Cyber Monday deals that are still available at a discounted price.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £349.99 £199.99 from Argos (save £150 or 43%)

Argos has kindly knocked £150 off the asking price of Shark’s anti-hair cordless vacuum – just in case the thought of spending £350 on a vacuum cleaner was just a bit preposterous. Made famous by Instagram influencer Mrs Hinch, Shark’s range of cordless cleaners are versatile, lightweight and are now a direct challenger to Dyson in the market. Talking of Dysons, the Dyson V8 Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is also on sale at Argos for £299.99 (was £399.99).

The Shark Anti Hair Cleaner will probably appeal most to pet owners tired of pulling hairs out the floorheads of their vacuum cleaners: it contains a specially designed bristle guard that clears them away.

Buy for £199.99

Samsung 43-inch UETU7020KXXU Smart 4K TV | £379 £299 from Argos (save £80 or 21%)

There are flashier deals on higher-end televisions than this out there right now, but if you’re looking for a a medium-sized TV and you want to keep your spending on a leash, it’s well worth checking out the reduction on this 43-Inch set from Samsung’s TU7020 range.

Aimed unapologetically at the budget market, this is a great introduction to 4K at less than £300. The 55-inch UETU7020KXXU is also on sale (£399, was £479), but it’s not quite as a good a price drop.

Buy for £299.99

Instax mini 11 bundle | £89.99 now £79.99 (save £10)

Buy for £79.99

The Instax range of cameras allow you to snap and print our your photos instantly on cute retro film with white borders. They’re an alternative to Polaroid cameras and the new Instax 11 offers a selfie and close-up mode too. We’ve seen quite a few discounts on older Instax models over Black Friday, so we’re excited to see the Instax 11 as part of Argos’ Cyber Weekend and Cyber Monday offers. You can save £10 on this lilac bundle, which comes with a pack of ten shots, a coordinated case, light-up pegs to display your photos and a set of stickers. It’s fantastic value given that the camera alone has an RRP of £69.99 and the film is usually £14.99 for 20 shots.

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker Building Set | £140 £93 from Argos (save £47 or 33%)

Argos is always a reliable source of great LEGO deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday and has kindly knocked a third off a wide range of the brand’s higher end sets. Right now, Argos is the only place where you’ll find this 1,267-piece recreation of the Battle of Hoth costing less than £100.

Shop LEGO Black Friday deals at Argos

That’s an excellent price for a 1,267-piece LEGO set that recreates the famous Battle of Hoth scene from The Empire Strikes Back. We think the posable head and opening cockpit are particularly cool. Perhaps one for after Christmas dinner?

Buy for £93

More Argos LEGO Cyber Monday deals not to miss out on:

LEGO 75936 Jurassic Park: T Rex Rampage at Argos | £220 now £164 (save £56)

LEGO is more popular than ever, and that is likely because the sets themselves are better than they have ever been – just look at the recent LEGO Colosseum set and you’ll see what we mean. Combining LEGO with one of the greatest movies of all time and you have yourself a winner- as evidenced here with this super cool Jurassic Park set. These type of sets tend to be quite pricey, so the saving of over £50 here is certainly a welcome one.

Buy now for £164

Beats by Dre Studio 3 Wireless Headphones Decade Edition | £189.95 now £149.95 (Save £40)

Known for giving you the best sound going, it is always worth grabbing a pair of Beats if you see them discounted. Well, discounted they are and this particular set has received rave reviews so if you have been debating entering the Beats world- now is the time! Other headphones that have been popular for Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the Apple AirPods Pro – we’ve seen £50 savings in multiple places, including Amazon.

Buy now for £149.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Xbox Headset | £89.99 now £74.99 (save £15 or 16%)

Turtle Beach are one of the best in the business at gaming headsets with not only the sound being spot on, especially when used on next-gen consoles and the Stealth series is one of their best yet.

This set can be used whether you own an older console or a new one and the sound you will hear when playing while wearing a set of these will be incredible – we never knew how strong something simple like footsteps sounded until we played with a Turtle Beach headset. If you’re a Sony console user then there’s the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless PS4, PS5 Headset also down to £74.99 – they both save you £15.

Buy for £74.99

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 7 Inch 16GB Tablet | £99.99 now £54.99 (save £45 or 45%)

Looking for a present for the kids this Christmas? Well, you can do worse than getting them their own tablet and rather than forking out for a top of the range one (a risky thing to give a small child), these tablets that are designed for children do the job for everything they would need. And parental control is easy to use with this so you can keep an eye on what your little one is looking at and make sure they are staying safe.

Buy now for £54.99

The Last of Us Part 2 | £49.99 now £24.99 (save 50%)

If you have only just got a PS5 (lucky you if so) and you’ve played the first Last of Us game as part of the PS Plus subscription, then there is every chance that you will be itching to play the second. Well, Cyber Monday is your lucky day as Argos still have it with a huge 50% reduction. The game is, largely, just as beloved as the first and like that first game, have the tissues ready when you play because it is once again quite the emotional journey.

Other great game savings include Death Stranding – another acclaimed PS4 exclusive that has seen a massive reduction and features Walking Dead star Norman Reedus. It was £49.99, but is now £13.99 saving you £24.99.

Buy for £24.99

Spear & Jackson 2200W Pressure Washer | £200 £100 from Argos (save £100 or 50%)

The 2200W pressure washer in Spear & Jackson’s range is suitable for a wider range of outdoor surfaces. It comes with a range of attachments, such as a fixed brush for car wheels and conservatories, and a turbo lance that is only suitable for tough surfaces like patio or stone. In a nice touch, they can all be kept clipped to the front of the unit when not in use.

Buy for £100

Ninja Foodi Multi Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer | £199 £149.99 from Argos (save £50 or 24%)

Amazon

Air fryers use a recently developed technology that circulates hot air around food coated in a thin layer of oil. The results have all the crispy tastiness of deep-fried food, but minus those pesky calories. Ninja is now one of the market leaders in versatile, easy-to-use kitchen appliances, and we’re very happy to see the 24% price drop on this model, which also doubles up as a pressure cooker.

Buy for £149.99

De’Longhi ECAM350.15.B Dinamica Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | £449.00 £349.00 from Argos (save £100 or 22%)

If the lack of your Costa fix at lunchtime is starting to get to you, use the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales as an excuse to pick up a good-quality coffee machine at less than the usual price.

This bean-to-cup machine from De’Longhi is definitely aimed at coffee drinkers who like a little creative control of their caffeine: it will create lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites, espressos, macchiatos and more, with a milk frother that’s operated manually. Though, you’ll need to spend upward of this for automatic milk frothing.

Buy for £349.99

Get the best Black Friday deals! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

GoPro Hero7 White Action Camera | £149.99 £99.99 from Argos (save £50 or 33%)

Here’s an absolute gem of a deal from Argos. Again, it’s not the flashiest deal out there: while many vloggers and outdoors enthusiasts will be eyeing the price of the flagship Hero 9 – currently £379.99 at Amazon and pretty much everywhere else – those with modest ambitions should look at the 33% discount on this basic option.

The Hero 7 White doesn’t have the HyperSmooth video stabilization or 4K recording of the Hero 7 Black – but that’s why it’s over £200 cheaper. We’re earmarking this is a fun Christmas gift, and one to take with you on holiday… whenever that will be.

Buy for £99.99

Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm & 22mm Lenses | £399.99 now £299.99 (save £100)

One for you budding rather than accomplished photographers. The entry-level Canon M100 is aimed squarely at those looking who want an accessible introduction to the world of DSLR photography. Its touchscreen will send you to an easy-to-use interface with a surprisingly broad range of functionality. The inclusion of two lenses does you offer a further level of control – although 4K film recording is sadly absent. This was a good value for money at £399.99 – one £100 reduction later, and it’s a real bargain.

Buy now for £299.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 Game | £26.99 £13.99 from Argos (save £13 or 50%)

Priced now at just £13.99, this is the cheapest price you will find Spidey’s hugely popular 2018 outing for the PS4. It’s one of 77 PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games that have had their prices cut in the Argos Black Friday sale – there are some other half-price offers, plus lots more generous savings.

Shop Argos Black Friday games deals

Now that the PS5 has arrived – for some lucky buyers, anyway – we’re not surprised to see so many substantial savings on PS4 games. If you were one of those unlucky ones who didn’t get their hands on the PS5, now’s a great time to sweep up here.

Buy for £13.99

Marvel Universe Titan Hero Series Figure 6-Pack | £70 £35 from Argos (save £35 or 50%)

If you’ve been missing the Marvel films that we’ve grown accustomed this year, you can always pick up this six-figure set, which features Iron Man, Spider-Man, Star Lord, Black Widow, Hulk and Captain America. This pretty spectacular 50% saving is exclusive to Argos.

When it comes to toys, Argos never fails us at Black Friday, and we’re pleased to see many items from Hot Wheels, Barbie, Chad Valley and plenty with prices cut by as much as half. Other items we think will be in high demand include the Barbie Estate Dolls House (£67.60, was £135) and the Nerf Elite Trilogy DS-15 N-Strike Toy Blaster (£19.50, was £39).

Buy for £35

AKG Y500 On-Ear Wireless Headphones | £129 £69 at Argos (save £60 or 46%)

Argos’s Black Friday discount on this set of Bluetooth headphones beats that of rival Currys by an impressive £20, which has them on sale for £89. While many shoppers scrabble are seeking out in-ear options like the Airpods or Airpods Pro, many others still prefer the enveloping sound of over-ear options. The AKG Y500 promise rich, bass-heavy sound and an impressive 33 hours of battery life.

Buy for £69

Samsung Galaxy 42mm Smart Watch – Rose Gold | £259.99 now £159.99 (save £100)

Think a watch is just for telling the time? Well, that’s like saying a phone is just for making phone calls. Smartwatches have joined the list of things that are now smart and there is so much you can do with them. Yes, you can still use it to tell the time but you can also pay for things, answer calls, read messages and all other kinds of things all with a device that is strapped to your wrist!

Buy now for £159.99

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance B22 Starter Kit | £134.99 now £64.99 (save £70)

We did say everything was smart now and light bulbs are no exception! Want to dim your lights without having to get up and reach for the light switch? Want to set your lights to go on and off and certain times, or have them adjusted to match the time of the day or the movie you are watching? Well, smart light bulbs are for you if you answered yes and this set it currently reduced by over 50% which makes it a great purchase.

Buy now £64.99

Can you use your nectar points on Cyber Monday deals?

Argos is owned by Sainsbury’s – which means you can use your hard-earned Nectar points to save even more money on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday bargains.

Every 500 points will count for £2.50 off your Argos purchase. To take advantage of this offer simply sign into your Argos account online and enter your Nectar card number, and you will be given the option to use your points at the checkout.

How much is Argos delivery?

Argos standard postage costs £3.95, which gets you next day delivery if you order before 8pm. Argos also has same-day delivery, with the store promising to deliver items ordered before 6pm by 11pm.

Larger items requiring more than one person costs £14.95 for next-day delivery and £6.95 for standard, with the option to pay extra to choose a timeslot. Argos has a full breakdown of delivery costs and times.

In keeping with government guidelines, Argos has stated that orders will be delivered to your doorstep rather than in-person if possible.

We are seeing many Argos deals not available for home delivery, so ensure to check that you can collect your order in store.

Read more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

We have been rounding up the deals across all the major retailers and brands to bring you the best savings and discounts. Check out the rest of our content on Cyber Monday deals:

Our experts are working hard to source and research the best deals for you. For the cheapest and latest Black Friday offers still in stock, read our Cyber Monday deals guide. And for more tech discounts, check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.