Best SIM-only contract Black Friday deals: Unlimited data from Three now £17 a month

Black Friday is nearly here – but if we have one piece of advice for you, it’s that you don’t wait until then to start hunting for deals. Certainly not with numerous network providers dishing out some superb early SIM-only offers.

It’s no secret that phones are one of the most sought-after items on Black Friday, and if you’re on the hunt for a new handset contract, you should definitely look at our Black Friday phone deals page. But if it’s just a SIM you need? Scroll down: we’ve got you covered.

Below, you’ll find our pick of the finest early Black Friday SIM-only deals out there – everything from all-you-can-eat 5G data to a lean 1GB 4G-only SIM. As we draw ever closer to Black Friday itself, we’re seeing various networks and providers drop prices on their SIM-only tariffs, including on some of the bigger data packages – perfect if you can’t so much as walk to the shops without a hit of Netflix.

And as well as Black Friday, look out for all the best deals for Cyber Monday too. If you know you want to bag a deal, keep this page bookmarked as we will be continuously updating it throughout the rest of the month.

Best SIM-only deals

There are great deals at the moment from all the major networks – get as much data as you like for under £20:

Is Black Friday a good time to get a SIM-only contract?

Yes! Black Friday is a great time to get a good SIM-only contract. It’s not just phone contracts that go on offer but SIM-only contracts, too. Better yet, the contract will likely expire around Black Friday once again meaning you can get your next SIM on offer too.

Few other sales events see such great discounts for SIM-only contracts, and you’ll be enjoying the benefits of the deal not just on Black Friday but for the entire length of your contract. You will, of course, need a mobile to go with your SIM – and Black Friday is a great time to buy a smartphone upfront at a great price.

Best Black Friday SIM-only deals

Three SIM-only deals

Three’s tariffs are well-priced across the board. The 5G network has a good selection of deals no matter the amount of data you are after, and we were delighted to see the price drops on the 12GB and unlimited data plans. You can also get up to £40 cash when you refer a friend to a SIM

Vodafone SIM-only deals

Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering various exclusive Vodafone SIM-only deals starting at just £9.50 a month for 12GB of data. Vodafone is a 5G network, too. We were pleased to discover that just a week ahead of Black Friday, it dropped the price of the 100GB plan from £12.50 to £11.50. Just bear in mind that these prices are only after cashback, however:

O2 SIM-only deals

O2 is a good company to join if you want to keep your existing phone number when moving over to a new SIM-only deal, and you can do so no matter what UK network you are coming from.

It has a huge amount of deals available and it doesn’t even require you to sign up for 24 months like a lot of others do plus you get free access to a certain streaming service…

Here are the best deals on an 18-month plan:

The Disney+ offer is also available on the 12-month plan:

VOXI SIM-only deals

The great thing about VOXI is that all its plans have ‘Endless Social Media‘ so you can browse social media apps without using your allotted data. They’re also not tied to a contract so you cancel anytime.

iD SIM-only deals

iD also offers 30-day rolling contracts, so at the end of each month, you can change your data allowance, or cancel altogether with no consequences. All its plans come with roaming, and data rollover:

Smarty SIM-only deals

Smarty also offers commitment-free monthly rolling contracts, ideal for those only after a few months of coverage. It also offers unrestricted tethering in the UK, no speed caps, no credit checks, and money back on unused data on certain contracts.

EE SIM-only deals

EE has the fastest 4G network in the UK as well as the widest coverage, so you may well want to consider these plans for some super-speedy data deals. Its 5G contracts also come with a Smart Benefit, meaning you can choose between freebies such as Apple Music, Amazon Prime, Britbox, or BT Sport Ultimate subscriptions.

See what EE is planning for Black Friday with our EE Black Friday deals page.

Virgin SIM-only deals

All of Virgin’s SIM-only plans come with unlimited texts and minutes, data rollover, and data-free messaging. If you have Virgin TV or broadband you can take advantage of the Family Plan, meaning you’ll receive discounts if you have two or more SIMs with Virgin.

Plusnet SIM-only deals

Plusnet is another provider to offer monthly rolling contracts. It uses the EE network and if you are a Plusnet broadband customer, you will also get an extra 2GB of data for free. The offers below end on 11th November.

BT Mobile SIM-only deals

BT Mobile has rolled out a series of Black Friday discounts on its SIM-only packages, which are likely to most appeal to pre-existing BT Broadband customers, given that £5 difference on each plan. The offer ends on 3 December.

What SIM-only deals were there last year?

Three and EE, in particular, had great deals last year – particularly if you were after a generous helping of data:

What does SIM-only mean?

Exactly as it sounds – SIM-only means you’re only buying the SIM card and the included minutes, texts, and data without a mobile. It helps differentiate from phone contracts, which include a mobile phone as well as a SIM card.

How to choose a SIM-only deal

The majority of SIM-only deals these days already come with unlimited minutes and data, the main decision you’ll have to make is how much data you need.

This will vary depending on how much you use your phone out of your home, and what exactly you use your phone for. Those who stream video while on the move – whether it be through video calls, YouTube, or other streaming services – would want to look at the higher end of data allowance, perhaps even unlimited. Video streaming is one of the fastest ways to drain data, especially in high definition.

Those who rarely video stream or prefer to download first don’t need aim quite so high, however – depending on your usage you shouldn’t need to go over 10GB. It’s worth checking what data allowance you have at the moment, and see if and how often that runs out and then add a gigabyte or two accordingly.

The perks of certain network providers may just swing it for some – Smarty and ID and Voxi all offer 30-day rolling contracts for those who don’t want to commit, and O2’s offer of up to a year of free Disney+ may sway parents and Disney fans alike. VOXI also allows customers to use social media without using data – perfect for data-hungry apps such as Snapchat.

Should I get a 5G contract?

Firstly, you will, of course, need to make sure you have a 5G compatible mobile, as 5G support only became widely used this year. It may then come down to an issue of price – 5G SIMs tend to be more expensive at the moment, so you’ll have to weigh up whether the extra cost is worth high-speed connectivity.

5G is still in its infancy in the UK – it may be worth researching the coverage in your area first, or perhaps waiting a tad longer for the kinks to be ironed out.

However, those constantly on the move may well appreciate the significant speed boost that 5G can bring as soon as possible.

