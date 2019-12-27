The Inbetweeners’ Jay Buckley joins Doctor Who cast as guest star

Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry, Goran Višnjić, Robert Glenister – a slew of famous faces have already been signed up to make appearances in the upcoming series of Doctor Who. And now another name has been added to the list.

Advertisement

After weeks of rumours, the BBC has finally confirmed that The Inbetweeners star James Buckley, who played Jay on the popular sitcom, will also play a guest starring role in the series.

On joining the cast, Buckley said, ““It was surreal to be on such an iconic show and I’m really happy to be part of something so well loved. Hope everyone enjoys it!”

Matt Strevens, the show’s executive producer, added, ““It was a real thrill to welcome James to the cast, his dramatic and comic talents are put to fine use in this action packed episode.”

It’s not yet clear who Buckley will play in the series, or which episode he will appear in. Let the speculation begin…

Get all the latest Doctor Who updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Doctor Who and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns on New Year’s Day at 6:55pm on BBC One