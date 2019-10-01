Who is Martin Bashir? Meet the journalist competing in The X Factor: Celebrity

Journalist Martin Bashir may be best-known for his hard-hitting celebrity interviews with the likes of Princess Diana and Michael Jackson, but it looks like the tables have turned as he faces the spotlight himself in this year’s The X Factor: Celebrity…

Meet Martin Bashir…

Age: 56

Job: BBC Religion Editor

Twitter: @MartinBashir

The X Factor category: Overs

Where have I seen Martin Bashir before?

Martin Bashir began working as a journalist back in 1986, and is best known for his interviews with Princess Diana (for Panorama in 2003) and with pop star Michael Jackson in the same year, for a now-famous ITV documentary called Living with Michael Jackson, filmed partly at Jackson’s home Neverland Ranch.

He has won several awards for his work, including three BAFTA nominations and the RTS Journalist of the Year award in 1996.

Can Martin Bashir sing?

It definitely sounds like he’s musical — Bashir plays the bass guitar, and has even previously released a reggae album, called Bass Lion. We haven’t listened to the album, so we can’t verify if he’s as good a singer as he is a player — but the signs are positive.

According to MailOnline, the journalist is the surprise star of this year’s show. “Bashir is a natural performer and has surprised everyone with a strong singing voice,” a source said.