We’ve got our very own Strictly Come Dancing podcast…

Strictly is underway, with the celebs acquainted and partnered up with their professionals for 2019.

But Strictly season 17 has got a whole lot more fabulous, darling, thanks to Strictly Between Us, the brand new RadioTimes.com podcast bringing you all things, well, Strictly.

Each week, Entertainment Correspondent Kimberley Bond and News Editor Emma Powell, as well as the occasional special guest, will be dissecting the drama from the dancefloor, bringing you gossip, interviews and Strictly’s behind-the-scenes secrets.

Our first episode, out Monday 9th September, sees Radio Times magazine’s Commissioning Editor, Frances Taylor, join us to discuss our line-up, the “unpredictable pairings” and Jamie’s shock exit.

We’ll be having a break for the next few weeks, with our next episode launching on Monday 23rd September, so be sure to subscribe on iTunes or Google Podcasts.