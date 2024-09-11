It traditionally features the Strictly pro dancers, although it won't be going ahead next year due to their lack of availability, with many of the dancers also touring their own live shows when not working on the BBC series.

A spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "Due to artist availability, the UK tour of Strictly The Professionals is taking a break next year, and plans are currently being finalised for 2026.

"Tickets for the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour will be on sale soon and booking information will be announced in the coming weeks."

The news, which was first reported by The Sun, comes shortly before this year's season of Strictly Come Dancing is about to kick off.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals for 2024.

This weekend's launch show will see the celebrities and professionals partnered up, while a special celebratory dance will be performed to mark the return of Amy Dowden.

One of this year's stars, Nick Knowles, has opened up about his experience thus far, while also speaking about the addition of chaperones in the rehearsal rooms which has been made for this season.

He said: "The thing is, for us, we're only just starting our journey now, so this relationship with the team, this is all we know.

"All I can say from my point of view is we are being so looked after in terms of our dance partners, the management. We've got psychological support if we need to talk to anybody at any stage, we've got physios to look after us. So from our point of view, it's an amazing experience."

He added: "Just to say, historically, I haven't been involved with it, but actually, it's important that people are listened to, and they have been so that's that seems, to me, all good."

The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 launch show will air on Saturday 14th September at 7:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

