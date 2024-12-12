On Saturday, the pair perform together for the final time, presenting three dances to the audience and judges in a bid to land the Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball.

Reflecting on her Strictly experience ahead of the finale, Miranda star Sarah said: "When somebody asks you what it's like, there's so much you want to say.

"I keep coming back to the same thing. I feel like I'm living in Technicolor, and then when it's over, I'm going to be living in black and white. I'm really conscious of that.

"At the same time, it's a lot, but it's like you've jumped on a speeding circus train, and you know those films, Madagascar, when they all get on this circus train? I feel like that, like we've jumped on this, and it's magical and incredible."

She continued: "Part of you feels like, 'Could I just hop off and have a spa week and just eat food and relax and be calm?' But you know that the train's gonna go, and you do not want to get off that train.

"I've been working for a long time, and you kind of... as a novice in the industry, you do feel like… I'm very aware that this is not like anything I've ever done or will do.

"So I'm also very conscious of that, that you want to kind of drink it all in, but also you want to give it your all, because you don't ever want to walk away on a Saturday night thinking I didn't quite give it everything.

"You have to do that every night, every Saturday, for yourself. But I think I would say, just go into it and know that even if you think [you won't] have a journey, you will have a journey. Otherwise, I don't think you've done Strictly. I think it's got to be that way, you're going to learn so much about yourself.

"So it's amazing to get the opportunity to do what you just think is a dance competition and a bit of light entertainment. The impact it's going to have on you is massive."

This weekend, Sarah and Vito will perform a Show Dance to Cabaret by Metropole Orkest, as well as reperforming their American Smooth to Proud by Heather Small as the judges’ choice, and a Cha Cha to Like a Prayer by Madonna as their own couple's choice.

Explaining their choice to redo their Madonna routine, Vito said: "We did it for all the women who, like [Sarah], are strong, independent, and you want to give power and confidence. So we choose this dance for you, because it's special.

"I remember that time when we danced that dance, we had a kind of a click. There is always a moment during the journey that something clicks, and that was the moment.

"The moment you were afraid, even of jumping from the platform into my arms. It was a really big moment of trust. It seems like, 'Oh, it's a jump,' but it's not. There is much more behind that."

Sarah credits the show for giving her a newfound confidence, explaining Vito has pushed her in a way she never knew she needed.

"I would never have said that before doing this. I would have said I was quite a confident person, and I would push myself, but it made me realise, which I did not expect to get out of this, is that I have actually put limits on myself," she said.

"I don't know if this is quite a common thing when you're a parent or you've got other things going on in your life, I think sometimes you put all your energy into other things, and then I think maybe what happens is you start to sort of think... you put all your belief maybe in other people, and you don't do it for yourself.

"I definitely didn't think I was one of those people that did that, and now I've realised it's quite... you don't know it's happened to you, and then you suddenly go, 'Oh, how much in other areas of my life am I doing that?'

"You shouldn't do that, because you're stopping all these possibilities happening."

The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 final airs on Saturday at 6pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

