Following the second dance from Tasha Ghouri and her professional partner Aljaž Škorjanec, which scored 10s all round, Mabuse said: "Wow, I want to score it higher than a 10."

She wished aloud that she could have "a buzzer or something, where there's no higher mark than 10, there's nothing else to give, then you go 'Boom' and it rains rainbows".

Later, JLS singer JB Gill and his professional partner Lauren Oakley performed a Salsa to Red Alert by Basement Jaxx.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec. BBC

Scoring a perfect 40, Mabuse once again brought up the buzzer comment, adding: "That was one of the best Cuban motions I've ever seen."

So, could we be seeing a gold buzzer not unlike Britain's Got Talent on next year's season of Strictly? We'll have to just wait and see.

Suggesting a different way to single out a particularly impressive dance, judge Craig Revel Horwood took a page out of Paul Hollywood's Great British Bake Off playbook.

Noting that "Paul Hollywood is in the house", Horwood summoned JB Gill to the side of the stage before giving him a handshake. No rainbows rained, but it was still a nice way to highlight the performance.

Only five couples remain in this season of Strictly Come Dancing: Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell, and Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał – one of whom is set to leave the competition in tomorrow's results show ahead of the finale next week.

Last week, Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe left the competition, after going head to head with Tasha and Aljaž in the dance-off.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 continues on BBC One and iPlayer.

