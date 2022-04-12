The Channel 4 show, returning as part of the Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser, has seen a whole host of big names take part so far, from Taskmaster's Alex Horne to radio presenter Clara Amfo .

Get your fundraising hat on as the Great Celebrity Bake Off continues this week, and one of the contestants hoping to deliver in the kitchen is dancer and Strictly Come Dancing star, Motsi Mabuse!

But while Motsi has been dishing out advice and criticism from the judges' side of things on Strictly, how will she do when it is her being judged by the watchful eyes (and tastebuds) of Paul and Prue?

Here is all you need to know about Motsi Mabuse!

Who is Motsi Mabuse?

Motsi Mabuse BBC

Age 40

Job Dancer

Instagram: @motsimabuse

Twitter: @MOTSI_MABUSE

Motsi is a professional dancer and is a former German Latin and South African champion. She was a judge on the German version of Strictly Come Dancing with served her in good stead and she is now a judge on our very own version here in the UK.

While she was originally set to become a lawyer, her love of dance won out and she became the German Latin dance champion with Ukraine's Evgenij Voznyuk. She also made an appearance with her sisters on C4’s Celebrity Gogglebox - and we would love to see them all back on it again one day.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who will Motsi Mabuse be competing against?

Motsi is up against actor and comedian Ben Miller, actress Katherine Kelly and Olympian Sir Mo Farah. They'll each be tasked with making one Signature, Technical and Showstopper bake, after which one of them will be crowned Star Baker.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer airs on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.