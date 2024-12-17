The 85-minute special has it all, with exclusive interviews with past contestants, pro dancers, judges and production teams, in which they will revisit some of Strictly's most iconic performances and just how Strictly has become such a beloved institution.

Just some of those iconic moments include Jill Halfpenny's first ever 40, Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani’s electrifying Pulp Fiction jive and, of course, Gangnam Style by Ed Balls and Katya Jones.

So, when can viewers tune into 20 Fabulous Years? Read on for everything you need to know.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing 20th anniversary on TV?

The Strictly Come Dancing 20th anniversary show, 20 Fabulous Years, will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 21st December at 7pm.

Who will feature in the Strictly Come Dancing 20th anniversary show?

Zoe Ball & Ian Waite. BBC Studios

During the Strictly Come Dancing final, a brief teaser of the feature-length episode was aired, giving viewers an idea of who to expect.

We do know that Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will feature in the programme, along with current judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

Bruno Tonioli, Dame Arlene Phillips, Brendan Cole and Natasha Kaplinsky will also feature as they reminisce about the first ever series of Strictly all the way back in 2004.

Past and present Strictly pros Oti Mabuse, Pasha Kovalev, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Kevin Clifton and Aljaž Škorjanec will all reflect on their Strictly journeys and the impact its had on their careers.

There will also be much-loved Strictly couples making a return including Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, Zoe Ball and Ian Waite, Judy Murray and Anton Du Beke, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington, Gemma Atkinson and Aljaž Škorjanec and Fleur East and Vito Coppola.

Chris Hollins, Harry Judd, Hamza Yassin and Ellie Leach will all recall their route to the final and relive the moment they lifted the Glitterball.

