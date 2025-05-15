Meanwhile, the videos will also each take place in a different location within Bluey’s World, where Dianne will be joined by young fans of the show.

The episodes – which will be between 1 and 3 minutes long – will be released on a weekly basis from today (Thursday 15th May), so Bluey fans will soon have five new dance routines in their repertoire.

"How cool that I got to go to Bluey’s World in Australia to dance in Bluey’s house with some incredibly talented kids dancing to some of Bluey’s favourite tunes," Buswell said in a statement.

"I love the message that Bluey sends out, to not just kids but grown-ups too. I can't wait to see everybody trying the dance moves at home and joining in the party."

Meanwhile BBC Studios' senior vide president of Digital, Jasmine Dawson, said she was "thrilled" to be launching the new series.

She added: "Partnering with the incredible Dianne Buswell to create these joyful, accessible dance routines perfectly captures the spirit of Bluey — fun and family – and we’re looking forward to seeing fans everywhere get moving and join in the fun, no matter where they are."

The songs which will feature in the series are A Message from the Fairies from Bluey: The Album, Bluey Theme Tune (Dance Remix) from Dance Mode, Lollipop Yum Yum Yum from Dance Mod), Muffin Drive from Bluey: Rug Island and the recently released Burger Dog from the Bluey Minisode.

The announcement continues a great week for Buswell after her Waltz with Chris McCausland was crowned winner of the Memorable Moment award at this year's BAFTA TV Awards.

Speaking at the winners' press conference after the win, she said: "This meant a lot to Chris, it was Liverpool's anthem, and I knew that he loved the ballroom style of dancing, so I knew I had to choreograph something very special."

Bluey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 per month.

