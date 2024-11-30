A Strictly Come Dancing spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, professional dancer, Carlos Gu, has sustained an ankle injury so is unable to participate in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special alongside contestant Vogue Williams.

"Fellow professional dancer, Gorka Márquez, will be stepping in for him and dancing with Vogue. We all wish him a speedy recovery."

Gorka was paired with Punam Krishan during this year's Strictly Come Dancing, however the pair were voted out of the competition following Halloween Week.

Carlos, however, did not have a celebrity partner this year, but has been keeping audiences entertained from the Clauditorium.

Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez. BBC

Vogue was the third celebrity to be announced as part of this year's Christmas special, competing alongside Josh Widdicombe, Tayce, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Tamzin Outhwaite and Billy Monger.

"I'm so excited to join the Strictly family!" she said. "Carlos would have more of a chance of winning a Nobel prize than turning me into a good dancer but I am determined to try my very best!

"I'm loving it so far, bring on the ballroom floor."

Vogue Williams BBC.

Williams is best known for her broadcast work, having fronted various documentaries, studio shows and her own reality show. She also presents fashion and red carpet segments on ITV's Lorraine.

The 39-year-old has also launched a number of her own podcasts, including Spencer and Vogue, which she co-hosts with husband and former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.