Carlos could be seen wearing a classic David Bowie outfit, sporting a red wig and the iconic red-and-blue lightning bolt from his 1973 album Aladdin Sane.

And numerous fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to sing the praises for the costume and Carlos in general, with one viewer writing – in all caps – "CARLOS IS BOWIE AS HE SHOULD BE OMG LOOKS SO GOOD??"

"My obsession with Carlos continues," wrote another X user, while a third added: "Carlos owns the Clauditorium."

"Thanks to Carlos, I don't think I'll be able to focus on any of the dances tonight," another fan penned. "Serving week after week."

Meanwhile one user made reference to the week's theme, writing: "It’s icons week so who’s doing a dance dedicated to him?"

This week was the first ever iteration of the special new themed week celebrating icons from the world of music, which is set to become an annual special from now on.

Throughout the show, the couples paid tribute to stars from across the decades, dancing to songs from their heroes including Whitney Houston, Shirley Bassey and Queen.

Carlos previously spoke about not having a partner for this year's season during an appearance on the Monday Mile podcast, telling host Aimee Fuller: "Sometimes the decision is made [and it’s] not necessarily personal. It’s just because of the different perspectives, the different teams.

"Because we all want the show to look great. We all want this company, this production to look good. So, nothing is really personal. I think as long as you start to understand that, some of the decisions aren’t personal to you.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One and iPlayer.

