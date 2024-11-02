Introducing the judges in turn at the beginning of the show, the presenter said: "Huge welcome to Barry Gibb [Craig Revel Horwood], to Tina Turner [Motsi Mabuse], to Cher [Shirley Bassey]... and to my Auntie Joan..." which prompted audible chuckles from Tess Daly and the studio audience.

"Obviously I'm Rod Stewart!" Anton interjected, before referencing one of the singer's most famous hits by asking, "Claudia, d'ya think I'm sexy?"

Without missing a beat, Claudia shut him down by raising a finger, simply replying: "To be discussed."

Tess struggled to keep a straight face throughout the exchange, in fact seeming to be fighting to control her giggles throughout the segment as she looked over towards the hilariously attired panel.

A little later, Anton referenced the costume again during his comments on the first dance of the evening by Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał.

"The whole dance had potential... a bit like my costume really," he said. "The whole thing had [a] dream of being Rod Stewart... I plateaued somewhere around Bet Lynch and I fear your dance did somewhat the same."

This week was the first ever iteration of a special new themed week celebrating icons from the world of music, which is set to become an annual special from now on.

Throughout the show, the couples paid tribute to stars from across the decades, dancing to songs from their heroes including Whitney Houston, Shirley Bassey and Queen. Thank goodness some of their costumes are a little more convincing than Anton's...

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturdays BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

