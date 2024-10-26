What we weren't quite expecting, though, is for the Halloween costumes of judges Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke to be quite so iconic.

Fans were quick to take to social media to praise the pair for their matching outfits as the terrifying Grady twins from 1980 hit horror film, The Shining.

Complete with matching bobs, blue nightdresses and frilly socks, their entrance at the start of the episode definitely set the bar for costumes.

The eerie twins (played by Lisa and Louise Burns in the Stanley Kubrick classic) are the stuff of nightmares for film fans, with their matching outfits and blank expressions.

Well, Horwood and Du Beke have paid a fitting homage – not only in their outfits but in their hand clapping routines, expressions and mannerisms throughout the night.

One Strictly fan said of the costumes on X: "The Craig and Anton outfits might be the greatest thing to ever happen in #Strictly," while another said: "Craig and Anton with the best Halloween outfit on Strictly. Ever."

It's safe to say that Horwood and Du Beke's entrance has already made its way into the Strictly Come Dancing hall of fame, with one X user stating: "There will be no better entrance."

It seems as though their likeness to the original twins is doing the Halloween trick as well, with one X user saying: "I am absolutely not coping with Craig and Anton dressed as the twins from The Shining. Way too creepy."

Aside from the stellar costumes, fans will have to continue watching over the weekend as we see whether or not the contestants have been successful in winning over the public.

This week saw the amateur dancers take to the floor in the hopes of getting one step closer to the Glitterball Trophy, with Paul Merson is the last contestant to leave Strictly on the previous Sunday night.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One.

