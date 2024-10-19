The stern judge began his feedback by saying: "As for the lifts, that is totally illegal. One foot should remain on the floor at times."

He continued: "Of course, it's up to the professional if they want to lose marks for that – and of course, you'll be marked down for that.

"And I think even a disqualification, darling, but then I'm not the head judge so there you are. [But] I have an issue with that because I think you should follow the rules."

The comment caused the judging panel and studio audience to erupt in protest, with Motsi Mabuse saying that they would "never" disqualify Wicks, and head judge Shirley Ballas concurring that it was not an action on the table tonight.

Craig did finish on a positive note, adding: "That being said... I do like seeing how committed you are to this because I can see very clearly that you have been studying and studying and studying to make this good."

Nevertheless, he went on to get into a spat with Shirley regarding Wicks's "hip action", with the latter issuing a stern defence – even bringing it up again as she gave the couple a score of six.

Craig, meanwhile, stuck to his word of marking them down for the illegal lift, offering Pete and Jowita a disappointing four points.

Their grand total came to 22, placing them third from the bottom on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard. Will that be enough to see them into next week?

Tune in to tomorrow night's results show to find out.

