The song was played at her funeral, and earlier in the week, Wicks admitted he couldn't listen to the song the whole way through before he started rehearsals for this routine.

As Wicks and professional partner Jowita Przystal performed their dance, it was clear to see Wicks was very emotional throughout, as he fought tears at the end of it.

And while he received comments from the judges, it was clear he was about to cry.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the touching routine.

One viewer said: "#strictly Seeing Pete so distraught is killing me #petewicks."

Another shared: "Pete Wicks' bottom lip quivering the whole way through the judges’ comments has sent me #strictly

A third added: "Pete wicks got me balling this week! Seeing how emotional he got. Beautiful dance! #StrictlyComeDancing #strictly #Petewicks."

Pete got his best marks for the routine, scoring 36 for it, including his first 10 which came from Shirley Ballas.

But will he make it to Blackpool? Stay tuned to the results show tomorrow to find out.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays on BBC One and iPlayer.

