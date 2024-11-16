"This is, of course, from Sweet Charity... which is a Fosse creation, so all of the choreography is very minimalistic and economical, but with that economy one still has to live and stand out through it so you don't blend in with the chorus.

"That's my only gripe: it was a little bit too perfect," he continued, provoking boos and groans from the live studio audience.

Defending the comment, he said: "I know that sounds weird, but it just lacked an attitude in those still moments that brought you out of the crowd. However, spec-tac-u-lar darling!"

Hadland joked that she hoped his criticism didn't come from "rivalry" over his own dance to Padam Padam in an earlier season group number, which Craig swiftly laughed off.

Nevertheless, Motsi Mabuse could hardly contain her surprise at his remark: "I've heard it all, but 'too perfect' is new! We used to celebrate too perfect!"

She went on to give a glowing review of Hadland's performance, declaring that the actor had "smashed Blackpool", while head judge Shirley Ballas gushed over the "small details" in the routine.

Fellow Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke countered Craig's criticism, saying that he loved how synchronised Hadland was with her backing dancers, calling it her best dance of the series to date.

That was reflected in the scores, with Hadland shooting to the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with three 10s and a 9 from holdout Craig.

Backstage with Claudia, the actor light-heartedly confessed that she was worried she'd "ruined" her night by being "rude" to the famously tough-to-please member of the judging panel.

