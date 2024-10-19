The routine was generally praised by the judging panel, including Craig himself, but the typically harsh judge did have some constructive remarks about where the dance could have been even better.

"Your left elbow is way too low," he began.

"It lacked any sort of swing," he continued, before McCausland interrupted with a surprising jab about Craig's new choice of personal style.

The comic said: "Craig, can I just say as well — the beard doesn't suit you and even I know that! Just friendly advice, darling."

The studio erupted into laughter, with Craig taking the comment in good humour, firing back: "You should touch it, it's very soft."

After finishing off his criticism, Craig acknowledged that "there was an enormous amount of gorgeous rise and fall" and the dance "flowed beautifully" – declaring it to be "brilliant".

Strictly Come Dancing fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their delight at the unexpected gag.

After Craig wrapped up, Motsi Mabuse began her feedback, saying "I really could feel your emotions" and "that is something not everybody can do".

She added: "For me, this is so much more important than technique because it's something you leave us with, that we will carry on and always remember."

McCausland went on to pay tribute to Tommy, the singer in Strictly Come Dancing's house band, who is also from Liverpool and found performing We Will Never Walk Alone to be particularly special.

Earlier in the show, Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas had gushed over McCausland's performance, citing a personal connection as she hails from "that neck of the woods" too.

Backstage, McCausland told Claudia Winkleman: "I've been having a moment all week. I was quite overwhelmed on the back of last Saturday and the reaction from the audience, and just listening to the song all week... it's been an emotional week."

At the time of writing, the comedian is second place on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, with his highest score to date of 35/40 – including eight points from Craig.

